Shroud roasts COD players again claiming The Finals is “too much” for them

Michael “shroud” Grzesiek roasted Call of Duty players yet again while comparing the Finals and claiming that the game is “too much” for them.

Shroud is a well-renowned name in the gaming sector boasting accolades of experience across various video games and mostly shooters. An ex-professional CSGO player and now a streamer, he has been playing The Finals, the new kid in the FPS genre, on his streams from time to time.

In one of his livestreams, shroud took a subtle dig at Call of Duty players, claiming it’s “too much for the COD brain” and fans are having mixed reactions to the statement.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Shroud thinks The Finals is “too much for the COD brain”

Shroud in one of his livestreams stated that The Finals is “too much for the COD brain”. He further continued by saying it’s “fine” and players “need more time” as The Finals is pretty new to what it offers when compared to Call of Duty, which has been in the market for several years now.

A player started a discussion on Reddit where several others followed and expressed their feelings, saying it’s a good thing The Finals is a niche game in comparison to CoD.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

One player said it’s “almost a completely different game” upon switching classes. “Sometimes you’re the battering ram, others a nurse, and sometimes you can be a pain the a**e.” To support the statement, another player commented, “This is the biggest selling point of the combat/gameplay for me. Aside from maps and destruction this is the real accomplishment.”

Article continues after ad

One player agreed with shroud and said “that’s a good thing.” Another said that “The Finals will have a smaller community in comparison to COD, but that isn’t a bad thing. Games like The Finals and Apex is more than just aiming and shooting.”

Article continues after ad

Shroud also stopped playing Warzone and Call of Duty in 2023, calling them a monstrosity. He said he there was too much “bulls*it” affecting the game, especially for players on mouse and keyboard.