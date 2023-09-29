Best ISO 9mm Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

Season 6 introduces a brand new SMG into the mix, and a fast-fire rate, quick mobility, and devastating TTK make the ISO 9mm a compelling new option to add to your rotation. Here is everything you need to know about maximizing the ISO 9mm’s untapped potential.

In what may surprise many, the Lachmann Sub and ISO 45 SMGS dodged nerfs in Season 6 despite dominating Warzone popularity rankings. Instead, the devs adjusted Warzone’s close-range meta by bringing other SMGs more in line with the game’s cream of the crop.

As a result, the BAS-P, Fennec 45, Lachmann Shroud, Minibak, and MX9 all saw much-needed buffs to make them more viable. The devs also introduced the ISO 9mm, which has endless potential to shake up the battle royale’s SMG class.

Let’s jump into the best way to customize Warzone’s latest short-range option.

Best ISO 9mm Warzone loadout

Laser: 1mw Quick Fire Laser (-0.27, -31.26)

1mw Quick Fire Laser (-0.27, -31.26) Optic: Cronen Mini Pro

Cronen Mini Pro Stock: Demo Fade Tac (-0.77, -1.47)

Demo Fade Tac (-0.77, -1.47) Magazine: 50 Round Drum

50 Round Drum Ammunition: 9mm Hollow Point (+0.50, +6.10)

Activision explained: “This weapon favors speed over long-range lethality, so do what it takes to get up close and on target fast.”

So don’t extend the ISO 9mm’s range too much, as this SMG thrives up close and personal.

We recommend equipping a 50-round drum to pair with a laser to spray and pray multiple enemies at once. The ISO 9mm’s iron sights aren’t the easiest to use, so the Cronen Mini Pro makes getting a clearer line of view on enemies easier.

Best ISO 9mm Warzone class: Perks & Equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Overkill

Overkill Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Drill Charge

Drill Charge Tactical Equipment: Smoke Grenade

For Base Perks, Double Time is useful as it doubles your tactical sprint duration, making getting around both Al Mazrah and Resurgence maps faster. We also recommend using Overkill to run a secondary that covers the ISO 9mm’s weaknesses like a meta AR.

Resupply is an effective Bonus Perk as it constantly regenerates both Equipment slots and Field Upgrade. Given the importance of equipment for pushing other teams and maneuvering having constant access to them is fantastic.

For the Ultimate Perk, High Alert is a superb choice as it provides free intel by highlighting the direction of enemy players aiming at you from behind. With Warzone 2’s short TTK, this is one of the few ways to give yourself enough time to react before being downed.

Equipment is flexible as there are several strong choices but a Drill Charge and Smoke Grenade are the top picks here. Drill Charges are excellent for flushing out players from hard-to-reach areas while Smoke Grenades allow you to reposition through open spaces without being punished.

How to unlock ISO 9mm in Warzone & Modern Warfare Season 6

Players can unlock the ISO 9mm in Warzone and Modern Warfare 2 Season 6 by completing the free Sector F4 of the Season 6 Battle Pass.

Best ISO 9mm alternatives in Warzone

If you are a fan of fast-firing mobile SMGs we recommend giving the ISO 45 a try. Alternatively, the Lachmann Sub still reigns supreme as the most popular short-range meta weapon in Warzone.

