Best FJX Imperium Modern Warfare 2 loadout: Class setup, attachments, Perks

The FJX Imperium is a great addition to Modern Warfare 2 that came with the Season 3 update. If you are looking for a top-tier loadout to dominate with it, we’ve got just the thing, here’s our best FJX Imperium meta setup in Modern Warfare 2.

Introduced in the Modern Warfare 2 Season 3 update, the FJX Imperium is an extremely powerful Sniper Rifle that makes holding down sightlines a child’s play.

FJX Imperium quickly became the most popular sniper rifle in Modern Warfare 2 at the launch of Season 3 with a 3,7% pick rate. Whether that’s a momentary fad or a reliable mainstay is yet to be seen but the weapon certainly is powerful.

Here’s the best loadout for the FJX Imperium, including the attachments, Perk Package, and equipment to use.

Contents

Best FJX Imperium Modern Warfare 2 loadout

Attachments

Rear Grip: Skull-40

Skull-40 Laser: VLK LZR 7mW

VLK LZR 7mW Barrel: Tac-Command 19″

Tac-Command 19″ Magazine: 7 Round Mag

7 Round Mag Bolt: FJX Blast

For our loadout, we focused on making the FJX capable of being used at medium to short ranges, since that is where most of the action happens in MW2. For starters, equip the Skull-40 Rear Grip and VLK LZR 7MW Laser to improve your ADS time and gain some better handling of the weapon.

The 7-Round Mag is there to make sure you don’t run dry as often as you normally would in the heat of battle.

Lastly, we opted to use the FJX Blast Bolt to give the FJX improved rechambering speed, upping the time between shots so you have a better chance to fire another bullet before you are downed. The Tac-Command 19″ Barrel improves bullet velocity and damage range for maps with longer sightlines.

Activision The FJX Imperium was added to Modern Warfare 2 in the Season 3 Update.

Best FJX Imperium Modern Warfare 2 class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Tracker

Tracker Base Perk 2: Battle Hardened

Battle Hardened Bonus Perk: Fast Hands

Fast Hands Ultimate Perk: Ghost

Ghost Lethal: Proximity Mine

Proximity Mine Tactical: Stun Granade

The best Base Perks to choose from when sniping are Tracker and Battle Hardened. Tracker allows you to be aware of nearby enemy movements, and Battle Hardened will keep you safe when the enemy inevitably tries and flush you out.

The next Perk to choose is Fast Hands. This will allow you to quickly swap over to your secondary just in case things get a little too close for comfort.

As for the ultimate, Ghost is a fantastic all-around Perk that will keep you concealed from a lot of enemy equipment.

Lastly, you can’t go wrong with a Proximity Mine and a Stun Granade. One will help you with aggressive pushes and the other will protect you in defensive situations.

How to unlock the FJX Imperium in Modern Warfare 2

The FJX Imperium Sniper Rifle is unlocked by completing Sector C4 of the Season 3 Battle Pass. Luckily, this is one of the free Sectors of the new Black Cell Battle Pass, so can get hold of the gun without purchasing the premium option.

Best FJX Imperium alternatives in Modern Warfare 2

We believe that the Victus XMR offers the best damage in the Sniper Rifle class, trumping even the power newcomer FJX Imperium.

Equipped with devastating damage as well as being simple to control, this sniper is a must-use gun for any sharpshooters out there, it’s definitely the ultimate meta sniper rifle of the meta right now, but that could very well change in the coming weeks.

That’s all for our FJX Imperium loadout! For more of our Warzone 2 coverage, check out these guides below:

