Scump reveals his best Warzone loadout for farming kills

With the CDL offseason in full swing, pros are starting to return to Warzone to pass the time. OpTic Chicago’s own Scump is back on the streets of Verdansk and has revealed his go-to loadout to dominate games.

While Seth ‘Scump’ Abner isn’t grinding out the competitive season, he is terrorizing the streets of Verdansk.

Teaming up with other pros, Scump has been dominating in his return to Warzone but is using an off-meta loadout that is looking very deadly.

Even though the game is heavily dominated by Cold War ARs like the Krig 6 and C58, the CDL pro is finding that the FARA 83 and Bullfrog are definitely the way to go.

Scump’s best Warzone loadout includes FARA 83 & Bullfrog



As seen in the picture above Scump is rocking a rather standard FARA 83 class set-up. This AR hasn’t been used often in the past few seasons but Scump thinks it’s really well.

FARA 83 Loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 19.5” Liberator

19.5” Liberator Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Grip

Spetsnaz Grip Ammunition: Spetsnaz 60 Rnd

Utilizing the power of the GRU Suppressor with the Axial Arms 3x and Spetsnaz 60 Rnd the FARA becomes an extremely deadly AR with very little recoil. While it might do less damage at a longer range it still gets the job done.

With his secondary, the CDL veteran, that’s known for his SMG play, turns to the Bullfrog in Warzone. Here are his attachments:

Bullfrog Loadout

Muzzle: GRU Suppressor

GRU Suppressor Barrel: 7.4” Task Force

7.4” Task Force Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Tiger Team Spotlight Stock: KGB Skeletal Stock

KGB Skeletal Stock Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

This loadout is almost identical to Dexerto’s meta build for the weapon. And the 7.4” Task Force paired with the Bruiser Grip creates an extremely low recoil gun that has great damage range for a submachine gun. This allows him to get up close and personal with opponents and wipe a squad.

In Scump’s latest video he showcases the power of these two guns dropping 26 kills and over 10,000 damage. The true power of his loadout comes in the versatility of his weaponry.

Both the FARA 83 and Bullfrog allow him to play at any pace he needs to. The Bullfrog has one of the best ranges for a submachine gun while the FARA is great at medium range and can take down enemies from a distance.

While Scump still has his eyes set on the playing in the CDL, he may want to consider competing in some Warzone tournaments as the King is shredding everything in sight on Verdansk.