Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update: Iron Trials mode, Numbers event, full patch notes

Call of Duty: Warzone’s next installation is right around the corner as the devs have revealed the early patch notes for Season 5 Reloaded. It turns out Verdansk is getting new modes, an event, Judge Dredd, and more.

The roadmap for Season 5 Reloaded in Warzone is full of content, specifically in ways to play. There’s the return of the Clash mode, as well as a new mode Iron Trials ‘84 and a new seasonal event.

Like many of the game’s past seasonal events, there are cosmetics and a new melee weapon to be earned from the new event, and there’s also a Calling Card to be earned from winning Iron Trials.

Advertisement

Oh and Judge Dredd is coming. The Judge Dredd. Here are the full patch notes.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Clash & Iron Trials ’84 modes

While a revamped version of Warzone Rumble’s 50v50 mode is returning with Clash, players might be more intrigued by the brand-new offering coming with Season 5 Reloaded: Iron Trials ’84.

The mode alters base health and regeneration, while removing free loadout drops and changing the Gulag to remove troll equipment, akimbo weapons, and semi- or full-auto shotguns. Overall, those adjustments are all part of a plan to alter the game fundamentally — which is reflected in vague “changes to environmental elements.”

While they’ve confirmed that the winner will receive an exclusive calling card, more information is expected to become declassified in the near future.

Advertisement

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: The Numbers Seasonal event

More information has also been revealed about The Numbers event, The seasonal event will begin on on September 21 at 10 AM PT and feature a variety of challenges, mostly surrounding the Mobile Broadcast Stations.

By completing in-game tasks, players will be able to earn quick in-game cash and a variety of new cosmetics. Additionally, those who complete the full series of challenges (in Warzone or Black Ops Cold War) will unlock the new Sai melee weapon.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded: Judge Dredd & Hudson Operators

Hudson is finally making his Warzone debut with Season 5 Reloaded, but he’ll be joined by a previously teased, wholly surprising new addition: Judge Dredd.

Advertisement

While Hudson is a known member of NATO, with ties to Adler and Co., Dredd is a different sort of newcomer. Dubbed “judge, jury, and executioner,” the new Operator will come in a bundle with two skins — including a comic book-stylized, cel-shaded variant in black and white.

Warzone Season 5 Reloaded full patch notes

New Warzone Mode: Clash

50v50 combat is back in Warzone. Building off Warzone Rumble, a deathmatch based in Verdansk, Clash takes select areas from this massive map and pits two teams of 50 v 50 against each other in an unlimited respawn fight to 500 points. Whether it’s Downtown, the Boneyard, or even the popular-drop zone of the Factory, your mission in these Clash areas remains the same: earn points by eliminating enemies and completing Contracts for in-match rewards and collect powerups from defeated enemies that give gaming-changing abilities. This is Team Deathmatch on an epic scale, with all your loadouts accessible, along with the Ping and Armor System, Cash, Buy Stations, and Vehicles from the regular Battle Royale and Plunder modes. Get ready for the biggest team fights in Warzone and consider updating those Loadouts – you’ll have access to them right off the drop, allowing you to use those go-to armaments or level up and complete camo challenges for weapons from Black Ops Cold War and Modern Warfare®. New Warzone Mode: Iron Trials ’84

Do you consider yourself a Tier One Operator of the highest caliber? Now’s the chance to prove it: Only the strongest survive in the toughest Battle Royale mode to ever come to Verdansk! Flex your mastery over the entire arsenal of weapons, prove you can handle any firefight with any type of armament, and earn an exclusive Calling Card to prove your mettle. The rules have changed. Here how the mode works: Health and Regeneration: An iron will and a serious constitution is needed to survive, so expect your base health to be increased, and your health regen rate to be changed too. This is set to affect the feel of combat, time to kill, weapon, Perk, and Equipment viability as the entire game is effectively altered!

Loadouts: There are no free passes in this mode! Complementary Loadout Drops have been removed, meaning you’ll need to purchase your preferred weaponry. The cost at a Buy Station has risen, too. Gulag: The Gulag is open, but the emphasis is on a one-on-one skillful takedown against your opponent. No akimbo. No semi-auto or fully-auto shotguns. Almost no tactical equipment. The only thing standing between you and redeployment is the agility of your trigger finger. Win the Gulag? Then you can drop back into Verdansk… with whatever weapon and equipment you were carrying at the end of your Gulag bout! Supplemental: Also expect additional changes to environmental elements and a variety of important aspects that impact your Warzone experience. More expansive intel available soon. Classified Weapons: Be certain you [[REDACTED]] as these can [[REDACTED]], critical information we hope won’t get [[REDACTED]]. There’s no participation trophy for this mode, soldier: Only those placing first will receive the exclusive Calling Card! WARZONE AND BLACK OPS COLD WAR CONTENT: The Numbers Event – Embrace Perseus’ Broadcast and Be Rewarded (In-Season)

Initially installed at the start of the season, the Mobile Broadcast Stations around Verdansk will soon begin amplifying the “Dragovich Program” tapes – A.K.A. the Numbers broadcasts – across the region. These are the focus of The Numbers Event, an upcoming limited-time reward stream for Operators brave enough to investigate these trucks placed by Perseus. This limited-time event will begin on September 21 at 10 AM PT. Although Operators have recently reported odd noises and sights when near them, there are two incentives for anyone willing to interact with these Mobile Broadcast Stations:

The first is an instant $2,000 Cash bonus in the current match, more than enough for a set of Armor Plates at a Buy Station. The second is directly tied to the limited-time Numbers Event: for each unique Mobile Broadcast Station activated during the event, you will receive an exclusive reward such as a Sticker, Calling Card, or Charm, in addition to some XP. In addition to the nine challenges in Warzone centered around the Mobile Broadcast Stations, the Numbers Event also includes a set of nine challenges within Black Ops Cold War based around new maps and modes for Season Five Reloaded. Through these challenges, you can unlock even more cosmetic rewards, as well as another arcade cabinet game for your Black Ops Cold War collection. While this prize is a secret, here’s our key hint: there are no Billy Club patches for those who play this retro arcade classic and hit 35,000 score or more. The Sai – Unlock a New Melee Weapon Through the Numbers Event