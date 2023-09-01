Best 9mm Daemon Warzone class loadout: Attachments, Perks, Setup

The 9mm Daemon burst onto the scene and has already made a strong case for being Warzone’s best pistol. Here is the best loadout to maximize the weapon’s potential.

For the most part, pistols were nothing more than an afterthought in Warzone. The battle royale sequel drastically changed that by introducing water and making the only usable weapons underwater pistols.

Suddenly, Infinity Ward manufactured a reason to use sidearms, and the devs doubled down by introducing Ashika Island and Vondel.

Both Resurgence maps feature large waterways that force players to engage in water combat. And if you don’t have a pistol class as one of your loadout options, you will be in big trouble. So if you still haven’t gotten around to creating a pistol loadout in Warzone, the 9mm Daemon presents the perfect opportunity to do so.

Activision

Contents

Best 9mm Daemon Warzone loadout

Attachments

Barrel: SA Longfire (+0.50, +0.40)

SA Longfire (+0.50, +0.40) Laser: FJX DIOD-70 (-0.27, -51.00)

FJX DIOD-70 (-0.27, -51.00) Rear Grip: SGT Grip (-0.81, -0.30)

SGT Grip (-0.81, -0.30) Ammunition: 9MM High Velocity (+0.70, -9.00)

9MM High Velocity (+0.70, -9.00) Magazine: 20 Round Mag

Infinity Ward revealed that the 9mm Daemon “features best-in-class semi-automatic fire rate.” The pistol performs closely to the P890 and X12 with a slower fire rate but harder-hitting damage.

The Akimbo 9mm Daemon attachment is currently bugged, preventing players from equipping it. Once that issue is resolved, we recommend replacing the SGT Grip with Akimbo.

Players will also want to unlock the Daemon as it introduces 9MM High-Velocity rounds. The ammunition type is a fan favorite on ARs and fundamentally changes how players will build their pistol loadouts. Increased bullet velocity at the cost of recoil is an appealing tradeoff for any loadout.

Best 9mm Daemon Warzone class: Perks & equipment

Base Perk 1: Double Time

Double Time Base Perk 2: Tracker

Tracker Bonus Perk: Resupply

Resupply Ultimate Perk: High Alert

High Alert Lethal: Throwing knife

Throwing knife Tactical Equipment: Smoke grenade

Double Time makes it easier to traverse freely, improving the duration of your tactical sprint. Next, we recommend using Tracker, as you don’t need to use Overkill with a pistol loadout. Tracker makes it easy to hunt enemies as they leave behind a footprint trail.

Resupply will come in handy throughout a long Warzone 2 match, as you start with an additional Lethal and equipment recharges over 30 seconds. Finally, High Alert may save your life on one or two occasions, as vision pulses alert you when an enemy spots you.

To round off the setup, we recommend using throwing knives to finish off downed enemies or take down multiple enemies at once without wasting ammo. And finally, smoke grenades are great for fleeing a gunfight or rotating in the final few circles.

How to unlock the 9mm Daemon in Warzone

Players can unlock the 9mm Daemon in Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 5 Reloaded by completing the free Sector E0 of the Battle Pass, then earning 15 Operator headshot kills with Pistols.

Best primary weapon to use with 9mm Daemon in Warzone

Instead of offering an alternative to the 9mm Daemon, suggesting a primary weapon to use alongside the pistol makes more sense. We recommend using the M13B because the AR has made a strong case for being the best weapon in Resurgence.

Players will mostly be using a pistol on Warzone maps with more water, meaning Vondel and Ashika Island.

