Does Modern Warfare 3 have Hardcore modes at launch?

Hardcore modes offer a unique challenge in Call of Duty with limited HUDs and far less health, but is Modern Warfare 3 bringing them back into rotation? Here’s what you need to know.

With any given CoD title, multiplayer often boasts a wide range of distinct playlists. Some bundle together objective-based game types, others focus on smaller maps, you get the gist. Though one particular mode often stands out: Hardcore.

Hardcore modes have been among some of the more popular since 2007, but not every CoD game is quick to include them. In some cases, they’ve been missing at launch, upsetting not only Hardcore fanatics, but those eager to grind camos as well.

So with Modern Warfare 3 now in focus, is there a Hardcore playlist to jump into and test your skills? Here’s what we know.

Activision Hardcore requires players to be far more vigilant as just one wrong move can have you heading back to spawn.

Does Modern Warfare 3 include Hardcore?

Yes, it has been confirmed that Modern Warfare 3 will indeed feature a Hardcore mode. Better yet, it’s set to be available from day one when the game goes live on November 10.

Devs revealed as much way back when Modern Warfare 3 was first announced, marking a 180 from how things went during Modern Warfare 2’s release window.

Following a wave of backlash, MW2 devs eventually went back on the exclusion, restoring the Hardcore mode months after launch.

Currently, specific details are unclear as to how MW3’s version of Hardcore may work. Exactly which modes will be featured, how much health players will have, and the like all still remain under wraps.

Rest assured, we’ll update you right here with any further details as they emerge. In the meantime, be sure to brush up on our other Modern Warfare 3 guides below:

