Modern Warfare 3 players already sick of classic MW2 map

Modern Warfare 3 players have been losing their minds and have cried out for players to stop voting for the iconic love-hate map Rust.

Call of Duty announced the full version of Modern Warfare 3 is set to release with an impressive 16 maps from the original MW2 game that was released in 2009.

In the MW3 beta players are only able to access a small range of these maps, including Favela, Estate, Skidrow, and Highrise.

Although long-term fans of the franchise will be very familiar with these old maps, for newer fans this would be their first time experiencing them.

This has therefore led to an influx of divided opinions on the maps. One particular, in the form of the small close-quarters map Rust has proved to enrage both veteran and CoD players.

Modern Warfare 3 classic map already causing rage quits

The love-hate map Rust has long been an opinion divider amongst the CoD community, with several rage clips existing all over the internet since its introduction.

It has been famed for its tiny map size in comparison to others whose close spawns have been widely known to leave players caught in endless spawn-killing loops.

Now, with Sledgehammer Games reintroducing map-voting players have cried out for others to stop constantly voting for the map in the MW3 beta.

Many fans and creators have expressed their dislike for the map, which they have slated for ruining their experience.

“It’s so overrated, people just camp at the top (or just in) that giant sh*t in the middle, and the rest is just open space, I don’t know why people like it so much,” a player responded.

While others have embraced the chaos. “Always vote rust!!!,” a supporter commented, with another adding: “Rust is the only map you should vote for.”

Whether players love or hate Rust, these close-quarters maps have long been a staple of the FPS franchise. These include such maps of Shipment and Nuketown, to name a few, which won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

For more, check out the rest of our Modern Warfare 3 coverage.