Activision hints at new premium Call of Duty game for 2023

Ryan Lemay . Last updated: Aug 01, 2022

Activision has hinted at a new Premium Call of Duty game in 2023 during its Q2 earnings meeting.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 releases on Friday, October 28, 2022. A Bloomberg report in February revealed that Activision planned to delay 2023’s annual CoD title.

It would be the first time without an annual release in nearly two decades. the community is overwhelmingly in favor of delaying the 2023 Treyarch title.

According to a February Poll by CharlieINTEL, 92% of almost 20,000 votes supported a delay of CoD 2023.

Battlefield adopted a model of releasing games two or three years apart, granting developers more time to support each game. Two years of MW2 would allow the developers to flesh out the title entirely.

However, based on a statement in Activision’s Q2 2022 earnings press release, the company may decide to release a new Call of Duty game in 2023.

Activision/Treyarch Modern Warfare is set to release in October 2022 and marks a new era in COD.

Activision hints at a possible 2023 CoD title

CharlieINTEL tweeted the findings and said, “the company seems to imply that there will be a new premium Call of Duty in 2023.”

Activision stated, “Across the Call of Duty ecosystem, the teams are well positioned to support these launches with substantial live operations while also continuing development of new premium content planned for 2023 and beyond.”

CharlieINTEL clarified that in the past, premium equated to full-paid games.

One leaker, Hope, proposed it could be an Activision standalone project coming in 2023.

People in the community initially thought that Activision might release a DMZ standalone mode, but Tom Henderson reported that DMZ isn’t a F2P title launching in 2023. Instead, the mode supposedly ties into MW2.

We will provide an update if Activision provides more details surrounding the statement.