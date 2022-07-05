Modern Warfare 2’s DMZ mode reportedly not a standalone F2P title after all

Brad Norton . 16 hours ago

Modern Warfare 2’s leaked DMZ game mode is reportedly not a free-to-play, standalone offering after all. In fact, new reports suggest that developers are looking to temper expectations, claiming it’s just “another mode” and that earlier rumors have “exaggerated” its scope.

Throughout the leadup to Call of Duty’s 2022 release in Modern Warfare 2, a number of reports along the way have shifted attention over to a new Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) project instead.

Initially described as a hardcore Escape From Tarkov-style game mode, DMZ had reportedly been in development since 2018, making it one of the longest undertakings in franchise history.

Various claims pointed towards new features, an emphasis on tactical gameplay, and even the permanent loss of equipment you take into any given match, akin to EFT. Given its reported scope, at first, DMZ was supposedly set to be a free-to-play (F2P) title, standing separate from any mainline release, no different from Warzone.

However, new reports indicate those earlier comments were off-base, with devs seemingly growing “frustrated” by misinformation overly hyping what’s supposedly just “another mode.”

Activision DMZ will reportedly just be another mode featured as part of Modern Warfare 2.

Going against earlier coverage, prominent industry insider Tom Henderson has since reported that DMZ isn’t a F2P title launching in 2023. Instead, it’s supposedly tied to this year’s title and “will launch later this year with Modern Warfare 2.”

Rumors suggesting otherwise have even caused “frustration among those associated with its development,” Henderson added.

In large part, devs appear to be agitated over “false expectations,” as previous reports may have overblown the project’s ambition.

“Recent rumblings of the DMZ appear to have been exaggerated,” he explained. The plan moving forward, according to Henderson’s sources, is to evolve launch DMZ as part of Modern Warfare 2, then evolve it over time.

Therefore, fans eagerly awaiting this mode to scratch that EFT itch within CoD should perhaps keep their expectations in check.

Activision We’re still yet to see an official reveal for the leaked DMZ mode.

As the DMZ mode is still yet to be revealed in any official capacity, it’s worth taking this intel with a grain of salt. Plans can obviously still change throughout development, after all.

With just a few months to go before Modern Warfare 2’s October 28 launch, however, we’re sure to hear more in the very near future. We’ll be sure to keep you posted with all the latest right here.