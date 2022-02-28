CoD community overwhelmingly in favor of delaying 2023 Treyarch release

With reports of the 2023 Call of Duty release being delayed, the CoD community has voted overwhelmingly in support of Treyarch taking an extra year to complete their game.

Reports first broke out in early 2022 that the upcoming title could span across two years as opposed to the usual one, with Activision seemingly set to forego the annual release cycle for the first time in almost twenty years.

It’s something that many Call of Duty fans have called for for years, especially the competitive community that has to learn a new game every November, and the pros and cons of switching to a bi-annual cycle have been debated heavily, especially since the announcement.

Advertisement

The public have had their vote in a poll, though, and it shows that they’re huge fans of letting the 2022 release — reportedly titled Modern Warfare 2 — ride out for even longer.

On February 26, CharlieINTEL posted to Twitter asking players how they felt about the possibility of getting no premium Call of Duty release in 2023.

Read More: All Call of Duty creator codes

As debate raged on in their replies, they posted a poll simply asking whether the community whether they believe the change to be a good thing or a bad thing — and the disparity was monumental.

According to the poll, almost 20,000 votes later, approximately 92% of the community believe that the delay of CoD 2023 is a good thing for the franchise.

Advertisement

Let us know 👇 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 26, 2022

As Squintaye said — and with many comments echoing the same sentiment — it’s a good thing “if they actually use that time to get things right.”

“The yearly model is already obsolete,” they added. “If anything they should consider making CoD Online in the States and have studios rotate on making content every 2 years.”

Good thing if they actually use that time to get things right across the board. The yearly model is already obsolete. If anything they should consider making cod online in the states and have studios rotate on making content every 2 years. — Squintaye (@Squintaye) February 26, 2022

Others weren’t so optimistic.

‘The Postman’ said “the way MW19 was made and how dog water that game was makes me severely doubt MW22 will be a good game to play for 2 days let alone 2 years.”

I want it to be a good thing. I really do. But the way MW19 was made and how dog water that game was makes me severely doubt MW22 will be a good game to play for 2 days let alone 2 years — The Postman (@KingOf1nsAniTy) February 26, 2022

While some have argued that dropping the annual release cycle could signal the slow demise of Call of Duty, there’s clearly a huge desire to see a slight slowdown in CoD content.

Advertisement

Whether this becomes a regular thing, and the yearly cycle is gone forever, remains to be seen.