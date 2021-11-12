Absurd CoD Vanguard clip makes players demand fix for “wack” spawn system

An absurd Call of Duty: Vanguard clip has players demanding a fix for the spawn system as enemies just keep appearing in front of them.

Since the beta, players have constantly been pointing out that the squad spawning in CoD Vanguard should be removed as it makes no sense.

With 20 different maps in the game, it can be a bit challenging to perfect it on every single one but the system isn’t working across multiple maps.

While Sledgehammer Games has made changes on certain maps and adjusted those accordingly there are still tons of issues and players are demanding a change.

We've released a patch for #Vanguard! – Tweaked spawn logic on a few maps

– Increased range threshold for Sniper Point Blank Kills, also renamed this challenge "Close Range"

– Fixed a bug preventing Reticle Unlock Progression

– Fixed a bug that would lock the FOV slider — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) November 11, 2021

Call of Duty: Vanguard players want change to spawns

Despite an update on November 11 that supposedly fixed spawn issues, players are still furious with the way spawns work on nearly every map.

A Reddit post by ‘AreJayPKC’ displays just how awful spawns can be on certain maps in a hectic clip.

In the clip, you see the player on the map Demyansk. They pushed toward the back of the map when suddenly tons of enemies spawn right on top of one another.

When looking at the minimap you can see that the player has some teammates around so realistically those spawns should have been blocked.

One Redditor said, “These spawns are some of the worst I’ve ever seen. If you don’t laugh you’ll cry.” While another added, “The spawns in this game are WACK!”

Some people think that Combat Pacing could have a huge effect on spawns as some maps are not designed to hold over 20 players. However, many are pointing the finger toward squad spawning which allows players to spawn near a teammate.

While the game is still fairly new, SHG has sent out a couple of patches but none have been centered around the Vanguard spawn system. Players will have to wait and see if the devs decide to make a massive change.