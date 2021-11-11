Vanguard November 11 patch fixes reticle & point-blank camo challenges

In a new hotfix update, Call of Duty: Vanguard’s devs continue to help camo grinders. The November 11 patch notes show fixes for reticle and point-blank camo challenges, as well as Zombies and campaign adjustments.

As soon as Call of Duty: Vanguard released on November 5, players were shocked by the game’s camo challenges. It took mere moments for streamers to ask who was “in charge” of coming up with these cosmetic requirements.

In the short week since, Sledgehammer Games have been tackling the camo issues — starting with November 10’s patch, which fixed broken progression.

November 11’s update also hits the camos. This time, the patch notes include fixes for reticle progression and make the frustrating point-blank challenge for snipers a little easier. Alongside these, there are a variety of bug fixes across multiplayer, Zombies, and the campaign.

Vanguard November 11 update helps camo grinders

Here's the full patch notes for today's #Vanguard hot fix update. pic.twitter.com/PJq2Jilgpy — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) November 11, 2021

So far, Sledgehammer haven’t adjusted the game’s guns. While players await a weapon patch for seemingly overpowered guns like the 1911 pistol and STG 44, the devs are working to fix smaller issues.

This new hotfix update “increased the point-blank range for sniper challenges,” which should delight camo grinders. Additionally, it fixed a reticle progression issue and some spawn problems on Numa Numa and Desert Siege.

The full patch notes follow below.

Call of Duty: Vanguard November 11 full patch notes

MULTIPLAYER

Fixed a spawn trap in the cave on Numa Numa while playing Domination, Team Deathmatch, or Kill Confirmed

Deathmatch, or Kill Confirmed Increased the point-blank range for sniper challenges

Fixed spawning close to enemies on Desert Siege

Fixed players spawning into a buy round with fists and no secondary weapons

Fixed reticles challenges that were not tracking past the first challenge

Incendiary rounds no longer trigger a fire death or burn damage voiceover on corpses

Fixed the Secrets of the Pacific Get 3 wins challenge tracking losses as wins during FFA

Fixed a messaging error in Champion Hill about purchasing the BAR when the weapon was not purchased

Fixed the broken clan XP bar display after level 1

Fixed a rare bug that caused your FoV to lock

Fixed FFA losses recording as wins for operator challenges

Fixed a rare crash on the MVP voting screen

Combat Shield will now protect player’s backs once stowed

Invisible player models in MVP voting and Play of the Game have been fixed

Fixed a bug affecting Constanze’s skin progression

Operator Challenges no longer annear to reset after completion

Inaccurate unlock requirements for Weapon Challenges now display correctly

CAMPAIGN

Mid-level checkpoint save data has been invalidated for some.

Note: Players have not lost all of their campaign progress. Save loads will deliver players to the beginning of the latest level rather than their last checkpoint. This isn’t a common occurrence, but was required for future patch processes.

ZOMBIES