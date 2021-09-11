CoD Vanguard devs release patch for broken spawn system in beta

Call of Duty fans across the world are digging into the Vanguard multiplayer beta, but an insane spawn system issue is infuriating players.

The Call of Duty: Vanguard beta has opened the floodgates, as PlayStation users are among the first to get an exclusive hands-on experience.

Featuring the likes of gunfight-inspired Champion Hill and classic Team Deathmatch, players are already learning the best tactics and loadouts to employ. Sometimes an exceptional loadout isn’t enough to overcome the enemy.

Players are growing increasingly frustrated, as the beta’s downright broken spawn system is hindering the multiplayer fun.

Ridiculous spawns are trapping players

Spawn systems have always been a prevalent point of conversation in the history of CoD, and it’s a problem that may never be truly fixed, although the developers sweat to improve it.

For fans blasting away enemies in Vanguard’s beta, the return of some awful spawn locations has reared its head once more.

#Vanguard spawns in a nutshell 🤪 (both clips from the same game) pic.twitter.com/Q0UGb4KErW — GoGo (@GoGoYubari__) September 10, 2021

Even the Dexerto team is encountering some truly strange problems. Spawn issues are ranging from players popping in out of thin air in bizarre places or simply finding themselves trapped in a filthy gunfire trap.

Teleporting into the map might make sense if it was behind friendly lines, but players are still finding themselves thrust into unfair zones. At the time of writing, the problems are specifically appearing on the Hotel Royal map.

Disgruntled players hopefully won’t have long to wait before a hotfix is applied, as the developers are on the case already.

“We are aware of spawn issues on Patrold and are deploying a fix to adjust spawn logic.”

🔨 We are aware of spawn issues on Patrol and are deploying a fix to adjust spawn logic. A thank you to everyone participating in Beta. Your feedback is an important part of our development process, so keep it coming! https://t.co/VIQgzDKfoh — Sledgehammer Games (@SHGames) September 11, 2021

However, it seems there is a long way to go before Sledgehammer truly wins over anyone on the fence as new glitches appear.

Call of Duty: Vanguard releases on November 5, so don’t forget to stay updated will all the latest developments here.