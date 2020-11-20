 5 things we need to see in Warzone’s Black Ops Cold War update - Dexerto
5 things we need to see in Warzone’s Black Ops Cold War update

Published: 20/Nov/2020 16:47

by James Busby
Black Ops Cold War Warzone update
Activision / Treyarch

Black Ops Cold War

Warzone continues to prove popular among FPS and battle royale fans alike, but the upcoming Black Ops Cold War integration could bring a lot of changes to the game. Here are five things we want to see added to in the upcoming update.

Modern Warfare’s Warzone meta shifts with every new update, but the Black Ops Cold War integration could see the biggest changes yet. Activision has stated that the update will include new weapons, a revamped progression system, and a “Classified Warzone experience”. While we don’t have any official details on what else will be added to Warzone, it hasn’t stopped many fans from speculating on what content could be coming to the game.

There’s certainly a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming update, especially now that Season 6 is coming to a close. With the Black Ops Cold War integration update on the horizon, we’ve chosen five things we’d love to see added to Warzone. 

Revamped map

Black Ops Cold War Warzone roadmap
Activision / Treyarch
The new Black Ops Cold War roadmap has given us a look at what’s to come.

Arguably the most eagerly anticipated feature is the introduction of a new map. Whether Activision will introduce an entirely new battlefield or revamp Verdansk with fresh locations remains to be seen. However, according to the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 roadmap, the game will get a “Classified Warzone Experience.” The key art from this roadmap seems to point towards a new map called Rebirth Island.

Upon closer inspection of the image, we can see small lines of text. One line, in particular, is cut off, only revealing ‘eniya Island.’ Eagle-eyed CoD fans have speculated that the new map will take place on Vozrozhdeniya Island (Rebirth Island). Vozrozhdeniya Island was famously used by the Soviet Union back in 148 when they set up a secret bioweapons laboratory there. 

Black Ops gameplay
Activision
Rebirth Island appeared in 2010’s Black Ops.

The laboratory tested all kinds of lethal diseases, including anthrax, smallpox, plague, brucellosis, and tularemia. However, the testing site was named Aralsk-7 in 1954. The site remained operational until the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991. Those that played the original Black Ops will be familiar with this island as Russian scientists created the fictional Nova 6 agent. 

This official roadmap text also backs this claim up as it seems Nova 6 has been released on the island. “Effects are instantaneous. Violent coughing, vomiting,” and “[bleeding?] from the eyes,” are just some of the symptoms outlined. It certainly seems Rebirth Island is where Warzone is headed. 

New battlepass and operators

Warzone battlepass
Activision / Infinity Ward
There will likely be a new Black Ops themed battlepass.

This one is certainly a given. Warzone has made and continues to make a lot of money, so it’s highly likely we’ll see a new battlepass added when the Black Ops Cold War integration hits live servers. Whether cosmetics for existing guns and operators will be introduced remains to be seen, but we’ll likely receive a lot more items tailored around Treyarch’s latest entry. 

Many fans will also be wanting to unlock and use new operators. After all, each of Warzone’s previous seasons added a host of new units that players could work towards. Having 80’s themed operators would not only give Warzone fans access to some iconic Call of Duty characters, it would also help mix up the current roster. 

Different killstreaks

Black Ops Cold War killstreaks
Activision / Treyarch
Black Ops Cold War’s Artillery and Napalm Strike could be worthy choices for new killstreaks.

While the trusty UAV will always remain a staple pick in Warzone, it would be great to see the game’s Cluster Strike and Precision Airstrike switched out. Instead, these aerial killstreaks could be replaced with Black Ops Cold War’s own Napalm and Artillery. Both of these killstreaks would certainly shake things up when it comes to surprising your enemies.

Of course, the radius and duration of each streak would have to be tuned down. They would also only be obtainable through the game’s Buy Station. Watching a fiery inferno engulf a small area followed by an artillery barrage would certainly make for a terrifying spectacle. 

Better anti-cheat

Cheater in Warzone
NICKMERCS
Cheating continues to be a big problem in Warzone.

If you’ve played Warzone for any length of time, then it’s highly likely you’ve come across a cheater at some point. Not only do these pesky players ruin the fun for everyone else, they deny people the wins they deserve. While Activision has been clamping down on sites that sell illegal software, the game still has a huge hacking problem. 

From snappy aimbots to deadly wallhacks, there are plenty of unsavory ways players gain an unfair advantage. As of writing, Warzone’s current report system does little to dissuade cheaters from repeat offenses. 

In fact, banned players can simply make a new account and get up and running straight away. Many Warzone players are hoping that Activision will employ harsher penalties to counteract the game’s hacking problem. 

New cosmetics

Mara Warzone cosmetic
Activision / Infinity Ward
Cosmetics will always prove popular in Warzone.

Whether it’s unlockable gun camos, operator skins, or sprays – everyone likes to be rewarded for their in-game efforts. A lot of Warzone’s operator skins are locked behind a CoD Points paywall, but there are a number you can unlock for free via the battlepass. This is also true for the game’s gun camos and sprays. 

The new update will likely feature plenty of 80s themed cosmetics items that players can add to their inventory. After all, having new styles tailored around iconic Black Ops characters would certainly keep the game looking fresh. 

If you’re looking to find the best guns to try out in Black Ops Cold War and wish to give them a whirl in custom games, then be sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War weapon guides.

Call of Duty

How to watch Toronto Ultra $25k Black Ops Cold War kickoff tournament

Published: 20/Nov/2020 14:13

by Jacob Hale
Toronto Ultra/Call of Duty League

Black Ops Cold War Call of Duty League

To celebrate the release of Black Ops Cold War, the Call of Duty League and several of its franchises are hosting launch tournaments featuring big-name pro players and content creators, and we’ve got everything you need to watch & follow along live.

It’s a very important time for Call of Duty right now as everyone is buzzing about the launch of Black Ops Cold War, the series’ highly anticipated 2020 installment.

With competitive CoD more prominent now than it’s ever been, the CDL is getting involved first-hand with the game’s release, putting together seven high-profile tournaments – each hosted by a different franchise.

Not all of these competitions are identical; the formats and participants will vary from one to the other. All of the details about these competitions, including the full schedule and recaps of completed events, can be found below.

CDL Black Ops Cold War
CDL
The full schedule for the CDL’s Black Ops Cold War launch tournaments.

$25,000 Toronto Ultra Cold-ish War

Unlike the other CDL teams’ kickoff tournaments, Toronto Ultra’s Cold-ish War will not be played out with CDL rules, taking place in the Fireteam: Dirty Bomb gamemode instead.

The tournament will see 20 teams playing in the objective based mode where squads must work together to take out enemies, collect Uranium caches, and locate dirty bombs scattered throughout the map.

How to watch Toronto Ultra’s Cold-ish War

Cold-ish War takes place on Friday, November 20, with the action kicking off at 3pm ET (12pm PT / 8pm GMT). As with the previous tournaments, this will run through most of the day as the bracket plays out.

The event will be livestreamed across various channels, including the official Call of Duty League YouTube channel, which we’ve embedded here for your convenience.

Cold-ish War players & teams

Although teams haven’t yet been made public, we know that they will be teams of four with a mixture of top tier players and streamers bumping heads.

There are a number of notable pros and content creators taking part in the Cold-ish War tournament, including:

  • FormaL
  • Clayster
  • Scump
  • Legiqn
  • TeePee
  • Methodz
  • Cammy
  • Tommey
  • and more!

Toronto Ultra Cold-ish War format & prizing

In terms of format, as the tournament takes place in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb, we’re seeing something pretty new here. For the first three hours, teams will play in public matches with an unlimited number of attempts to earn as many points as possible.

Each team’s five highest-scoring games will be added together and, at the end of the three hours, the top four teams will advance to the bracket, where they will go head-to-head with one another.

Toronto Ultra Cold-ish War tournament

As for prize pool breakdown, the top four teams that make it to bracket play will earn some winnings. Here’s how it works out:

  • 1st: $12,000
  • 2nd: $6,000
  • 3rd: $2,500
  • 4th: $2,500

Completed tournaments & upcoming schedule

Atlanta FaZe – Cold War Clash, ft FaZe Clan (Nov 14)

Atlanta FaZe’s opening tournament was won by Simp’s team, taking their share of the $25,000. They beat out Vikkstar’s side in the Grand Finals. The final results are below:

Atlanta Cold War Clash
Atlanta FaZe
Team Tommey didn’t lose a single game all tournament.

OpTic Chicago Cold War Launch Event (Nov 15)

For the second day in a row, three-time Call of Duty world champion Damon ‘Karma’ Barlow took home the win, taking home the lion’s share of the prize alongside Hitch, Cellium, and Sender. They beat Envoy’s squad in the final for the biggest $20,000 prize.

Team Hitch Win Cold War Launch Event
OpTic Chicago
Team Hitch wins OpTic’s Cold War Launch Event

Minnesota ROKKR – ROKKR Arms Race (Nov 16)

Team Rallied took the win in a closely-contested final matchup against Team Saintt, with both teams making short work of their prior opponents. Team Crowder, on the other hand, were the only ones to bomb out without winning a single map.

ROKKR Arms Race event
Call of Duty League
The final standings for the ROKKR Arms Race event.

Dallas Empire – Battle of the Throne (Nov 17)

Team iLLeY came out on top in Dallas Empire’s Battle of the Throne, with a nailbiting game 5 win over Team Shotzzy. Team Crimsix dropped out of the tournament without a single map win against either Shotzzy or Huke’s teams.

Battle of the Throne CoD event

Florida Mutineers – Release the Kraken: Cold War (Nov 18)

The OpTic and FaZe mashup of Scump, Dashy, Simp, and Arcitys met Team Methodz in the final series of the day and ultimately closed things out with a huge win — a result many fans expected when they saw this incredible team coming together.

Mutineers BOCW event
Florida Mutineers
The Mutineers event was taken out by a mix of OpTic and FaZe players.

London Royal Ravens – Cold War Colosseum (Nov 19)

Team Vikkstar took the top prize in the Cold War Colosseum with his star-studded lineup, beating NBA star Rudy Gobert and his team in the grand final.

London Royal Ravens Black Ops Cold War tournament winners vikkstar tommey dylan merk
London Royal Ravens
The winning team in London Royal Ravens’ kickoff tournament.

Toronto Ultra – $25K Coldish War

  • Friday, November 20: 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET / 8 PM GMT

Make sure to check back here before and after every tournament to get the maximum coverage, including the players and format of each one as well as a recap and final placements once they’re completed.