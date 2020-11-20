5 things we need to see in Warzone’s Black Ops Cold War update - Dexerto

Warzone continues to prove popular among FPS and battle royale fans alike, but the upcoming Black Ops Cold War integration could bring a lot of changes to the game. Here are five things we want to see added to in the upcoming update.

Modern Warfare’s Warzone meta shifts with every new update, but the Black Ops Cold War integration could see the biggest changes yet. Activision has stated that the update will include new weapons, a revamped progression system, and a “Classified Warzone experience”. While we don’t have any official details on what else will be added to Warzone, it hasn’t stopped many fans from speculating on what content could be coming to the game.

There’s certainly a lot of hype surrounding the upcoming update, especially now that Season 6 is coming to a close. With the Black Ops Cold War integration update on the horizon, we’ve chosen five things we’d love to see added to Warzone.

Revamped map

Arguably the most eagerly anticipated feature is the introduction of a new map. Whether Activision will introduce an entirely new battlefield or revamp Verdansk with fresh locations remains to be seen. However, according to the Black Ops Cold War Season 1 roadmap, the game will get a “Classified Warzone Experience.” The key art from this roadmap seems to point towards a new map called Rebirth Island.

Upon closer inspection of the image, we can see small lines of text. One line, in particular, is cut off, only revealing ‘eniya Island.’ Eagle-eyed CoD fans have speculated that the new map will take place on Vozrozhdeniya Island (Rebirth Island). Vozrozhdeniya Island was famously used by the Soviet Union back in 148 when they set up a secret bioweapons laboratory there.

The laboratory tested all kinds of lethal diseases, including anthrax, smallpox, plague, brucellosis, and tularemia. However, the testing site was named Aralsk-7 in 1954. The site remained operational until the Soviet Union’s collapse in 1991. Those that played the original Black Ops will be familiar with this island as Russian scientists created the fictional Nova 6 agent.

This official roadmap text also backs this claim up as it seems Nova 6 has been released on the island. “Effects are instantaneous. Violent coughing, vomiting,” and “[bleeding?] from the eyes,” are just some of the symptoms outlined. It certainly seems Rebirth Island is where Warzone is headed.

New battlepass and operators

This one is certainly a given. Warzone has made and continues to make a lot of money, so it’s highly likely we’ll see a new battlepass added when the Black Ops Cold War integration hits live servers. Whether cosmetics for existing guns and operators will be introduced remains to be seen, but we’ll likely receive a lot more items tailored around Treyarch’s latest entry.

Many fans will also be wanting to unlock and use new operators. After all, each of Warzone’s previous seasons added a host of new units that players could work towards. Having 80’s themed operators would not only give Warzone fans access to some iconic Call of Duty characters, it would also help mix up the current roster.

Different killstreaks

While the trusty UAV will always remain a staple pick in Warzone, it would be great to see the game’s Cluster Strike and Precision Airstrike switched out. Instead, these aerial killstreaks could be replaced with Black Ops Cold War’s own Napalm and Artillery. Both of these killstreaks would certainly shake things up when it comes to surprising your enemies.

Of course, the radius and duration of each streak would have to be tuned down. They would also only be obtainable through the game’s Buy Station. Watching a fiery inferno engulf a small area followed by an artillery barrage would certainly make for a terrifying spectacle.

Better anti-cheat

If you’ve played Warzone for any length of time, then it’s highly likely you’ve come across a cheater at some point. Not only do these pesky players ruin the fun for everyone else, they deny people the wins they deserve. While Activision has been clamping down on sites that sell illegal software, the game still has a huge hacking problem.

From snappy aimbots to deadly wallhacks, there are plenty of unsavory ways players gain an unfair advantage. As of writing, Warzone’s current report system does little to dissuade cheaters from repeat offenses.

In fact, banned players can simply make a new account and get up and running straight away. Many Warzone players are hoping that Activision will employ harsher penalties to counteract the game’s hacking problem.

New cosmetics

Whether it’s unlockable gun camos, operator skins, or sprays – everyone likes to be rewarded for their in-game efforts. A lot of Warzone’s operator skins are locked behind a CoD Points paywall, but there are a number you can unlock for free via the battlepass. This is also true for the game’s gun camos and sprays.

The new update will likely feature plenty of 80s themed cosmetics items that players can add to their inventory. After all, having new styles tailored around iconic Black Ops characters would certainly keep the game looking fresh.

If you’re looking to find the best guns to try out in Black Ops Cold War and wish to give them a whirl in custom games, then be sure to check out our Black Ops Cold War weapon guides.