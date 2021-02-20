Logo
100T’s Tommey shares “broken” M16 Warzone loadout taking over Verdansk

Published: 20/Feb/2021 0:33

by Tanner Pierce
Instagram, @tommeyjt/Activision

The Black Ops Cold War’s M16 is one of the most popular weapons within Warzone right now and 100Thieves’ Tommey has now shown off a self-described “broken” M16 class that he’s been using lately after numerous requests from fans.

While the Mac-10, the DMR and others are known for being some of the best Black Ops Cold War guns to use in Warzone, many are flocking to the M16 lately and it’s easy to see why. With its fast fire-rate and controllable recoil, it’s easily a formidable ranged weapon, especially if you equip the right attachments.

Lately, a couple loadouts of the weapon have been floating around the community and now, one has now been revealed by 100Thieves member Thomas “Tommey” Trewren by popular demand.

Tommey’s “broken” M16 class

Activision
Tommey called the M16 loadout that he revealed “broken”.
  • Muzzle: Agency Silencer
  • Barrel: 15.9″ Strike Team
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x
  • Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip
  • Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

In a brand-new video, Tommey shows off what he describes as a “broken” M16 class, with the video title stating that it will “change Warzone” because of how good it is. The streamer says that viewers have been begging him to show off the class after using it for a little, prompting him to oblige.

The M16, as expected, uses the Agency Silencer, which has pretty much become a standard for BOCW weapons due to its similarity to the Monolithic Suppressor on Modern Warfare guns, making it quieter and giving it a longer damage range.

The M16 also comes equipped with the 15.9″ Strike Team barrel, which Tommey says is the best one to go with right now. He brings up the fact that some attachments have secret changes that aren’t mentioned in the stat boxes for whatever reason, making the Strike Team (and, most notably, the Bruiser Grip) the best to go with.

The M16 also uses a standard 3x scope, the Bruiser Grip (more prominently citing the hidden changes the attachment provides), and the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag.

Like a lot of other loadouts right now, the Mac-10 is being run as the secondary with the Agency Suppressor, 5.9″ Task Force, Field Agent Grip, Salvo Fast Mag and SAS Combat Stock. For the rest of the class, Tommey used Double Time, Overkill and Amped, alongside a Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor, all of which are pretty standard amongst competitive Warzone loadouts right now.

All in all, it’s pretty easy to see why this M16 in particular is so good. All of the attachments, combined with the base strengths of the weapon, will more than likely help push the weapon into Warzone’s meta even further.

Envy Gaming sign Warzone competitor & streamer BobbyPoff

Published: 19/Feb/2021 19:49 Updated: 19/Feb/2021 20:06

by Theo Salaun
bobbypoff envy gaming
Twitter, @BobbyPoff / Envy Gaming

Envy Gaming have officially signed Warzone star and Twitch streamer BobbyPoff to their organization, making him the latest Call of Duty content creator to get a professional contract.

As Call of Duty: Warzone continues to hold a place among Twitch’s most-viewed games and within the tournament ecosystem, the “Scarf Lord” BobbyPoff (real name: Bobby Poff) is now the third of the game’s players to get signed to a gaming organization.

Owning the Overwatch League’s Dallas Fuel and Call of Duty League’s Dallas Empire, Envy Gaming continue to make massive strides in the esports world. Likewise, the organization has upped their branded content game, bringing on various creators like the chess world’s Botez sisters under their umbrella recently.

After 100 Thieves made headway by buying a spot in the CDL (the Los Angeles Thieves), they also signed Warzone pros Thomas ‘Tommey’ Trewren and Rhys ‘Rated’ Price to their brand as possible members of a pro Warzone team. By signing BobbyPoff, Envy have continued this trend, securing their own competitor and content creator.  

Making the announcement with a fittingly whimsical animated short, Envy are obviously brandishing the Scarf Lord’s personality just as visibly as his talent. Discussing the addition, Envy’s Chief Content Officer Andrew Peterman touched on why that versatility fits the brand so well.

“He’s competitive, fun, and community-oriented, which is exactly what we want fans to expect more of from Envy.”

In light of that multifaceted content creation and competitive nature, Envy have additionally announced that they will be hosting prized Warzone tournaments with Mr. Poff as well as a video series that showcases the behind-the-scenes path to becoming a full-time content creator. With over 200,000 followers across social media and Twitch, his digital footprint is likely large enough for fans to be interested in the steps he’s taken to get there.

Announcing the signing with an animated short and Matrix-esque graphics, it’s clear that Envy intends to lean on Bobby’s often-comical character in their content. What remains unclear is how the organization and CDL are planning for the esports side of Warzone. In late-January, CDL commissioner Johanna Faries confirmed that Warzone was part of the league’s competitive future.

Whether that means teams will be able to field their own battle-royale counterparts or let their players compete in WZ tourneys continues to be a question. If the former is the case, then fans should expect more and more esports orgs to follow in 100T and Envy’s footsteps by signing skilled streamers.