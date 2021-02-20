100T’s Tommey shares “broken” M16 Warzone loadout taking over Verdansk

The Black Ops Cold War’s M16 is one of the most popular weapons within Warzone right now and 100Thieves’ Tommey has now shown off a self-described “broken” M16 class that he’s been using lately after numerous requests from fans.

While the Mac-10, the DMR and others are known for being some of the best Black Ops Cold War guns to use in Warzone, many are flocking to the M16 lately and it’s easy to see why. With its fast fire-rate and controllable recoil, it’s easily a formidable ranged weapon, especially if you equip the right attachments.

Lately, a couple loadouts of the weapon have been floating around the community and now, one has now been revealed by 100Thieves member Thomas “Tommey” Trewren by popular demand.

Tommey’s “broken” M16 class

Muzzle: Agency Silencer

Agency Silencer Barrel: 15.9″ Strike Team

15.9″ Strike Team Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Axial Arms 3x Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Ammunition: Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag

In a brand-new video, Tommey shows off what he describes as a “broken” M16 class, with the video title stating that it will “change Warzone” because of how good it is. The streamer says that viewers have been begging him to show off the class after using it for a little, prompting him to oblige.

The M16, as expected, uses the Agency Silencer, which has pretty much become a standard for BOCW weapons due to its similarity to the Monolithic Suppressor on Modern Warfare guns, making it quieter and giving it a longer damage range.

The M16 also comes equipped with the 15.9″ Strike Team barrel, which Tommey says is the best one to go with right now. He brings up the fact that some attachments have secret changes that aren’t mentioned in the stat boxes for whatever reason, making the Strike Team (and, most notably, the Bruiser Grip) the best to go with.

The M16 also uses a standard 3x scope, the Bruiser Grip (more prominently citing the hidden changes the attachment provides), and the Salvo 60 Rnd Fast Mag.

Like a lot of other loadouts right now, the Mac-10 is being run as the secondary with the Agency Suppressor, 5.9″ Task Force, Field Agent Grip, Salvo Fast Mag and SAS Combat Stock. For the rest of the class, Tommey used Double Time, Overkill and Amped, alongside a Semtex and Heartbeat Sensor, all of which are pretty standard amongst competitive Warzone loadouts right now.

All in all, it’s pretty easy to see why this M16 in particular is so good. All of the attachments, combined with the base strengths of the weapon, will more than likely help push the weapon into Warzone’s meta even further.