Forgotten MW3 AR is dominating Warzone with “broken” Aftermarket Part

There is an Aftermarket Part that makes one of Modern Warfare 3’s most popular guns “broken” in Warzone, but everyone is still sleeping on it.

When Aftermarket Parts were introduced in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, CoD fans were able to take their weapon tinkering to a whole new level with these new attachments.

In the early days, some of the new parts – especially optics – were seen as “pointless” by many players, but others have made guns broken and caused headaches for the devs. This has prompted a number of nerfs, leaving players searching for something else.

However, there is one in Warzone right now that is being slept on but manages to make the Holger 556 – a previous fan-favorite in Modern Warfare 3 – pretty “broken” with a deadly TTK.

That’s according to Warzone Guru Metaphor, who highlighted the Holger and the JAK Signal Burst Conversion Kit in his June 18 video. “This gun is actually a really good burst weapon and does have the potential to two burst,” the YouTuber said.

“Usually, you’re going to be looking at three bursting people but this is a really good weapon. Long-range, it’s not the greatest gun in the game, burst guns are awkward at long-range, but this thing is pretty twisted.”

Muzzle: ZEHMN35 Compensator Flash Hider

Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical

Optic: JAK Glassless

Ammunition: 5.56 NATO High Grain

Conversion Kit: JAK Signal Burst

Metaphor noted that this particular build gets the Holger’s bullet velocity up above 1130 m/s, which means you’ll be deleting enemies in no time.

He also added that nobody has been using the Assault Rifle either, so you’re going to catch players out if you adopt it as part of your loadouts.

Obviously, burst weapons aren’t for everyone – many players are going to stick with full-auto or bolt-action guns – but it’s clearly an interesting option amid the recent changes.