How to watch $100K ROKKR Royale Warzone Tournament: Stream, schedule, results

The third ROKKR Royale Warzone Tournament is almost here, and it pits some of the best Call of Duty streamers and players against each other for a chance to win their share of $100,000. Here’s everything you need to know.

The ROKKR Royale Warzone Tournament has a $100K prize pool.

It kicks off on August 16 at 12 PM PT /3 PM ET / 8 PM BST.

Full teams haven’t been announced yet.

The first and second iterations of the ROKKR Royale Warzone tournaments were an absolute blast.

Not only did they include some of the best players in the scene, but they also included celebrities and other content creators to mix things up.

Now it’s back again for the third time, and it’s set to be bigger and better than ever before. Here’s everything we know about the event so far, including how to watch it, when it starts, who will be participating, and more.

ROKKR Royale Warzone Tournament: stream

You can watch the ROKKR Royale Warzone Tournament on the official Call of Duty Twitch channel by clicking here.

We’ve also embedded it below for your convenience. That way, you can watch all the action and keep up with the scores.

ROKKR Royale Warzone Tournament: schedule & results

The ROKKR Royale Warzone Tournament kicks off at 12 PM PT /3 PM ET / 8 PM BST on August 16 and 17.

As for the format, the first day will involve three games which each have different rules. The first includes ground loot guns only, while the second is pistols and snipers, and the third is a standard no restrictions game.

The second day deviates from that system in favor of a more traditional format. Five games will be played, and teams with the highest scores and placements will earn the most points.

It’ll follow the scoring structure method in the image below.

ROKKR Royale Warzone Tournament teams & players

The full teams haven’t been announced yet. However, the captains are already locked in and ready to go, and the teams are named after them.

Here’s a list of everyone who has been confirmed so far. They’ll soon be accompanied by many others, including other streamers and celebrities.

Team Players Team Almond Almond Team Blazt Blazt Team Censor Censor Team Destroy Destroy Team FaZe Bloo FaZe Bloo Team Frozone Frozone Team Joewo Joewo Team Legion Legion Team Nikolarn_ Nikolarn_ Team Overgirltv Overgirltv Team Skrapz Skrapz Team Smixie Smixie Team Superevan Superevan Team Unrational Unrational

ROKKR Royale Warzone Tournament: prize pool & standings

As mentioned above, the prize pool is $100,000. However, it will be broken down into two separate allotments for either day.

On the first day, the best team will take home $25,000 while everyone else misses out.

But on the second day, the remaining $75,000 will be split into six different allotments for each rank, with the top three teams earning the most.

