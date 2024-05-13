Deontay Wilder calls for fourth Tyson Fury fight to make Gypsy King “pay”

Deontay Wilder has called for a fourth fight with Tyson Fury in order to make him “pay”, years after the pair fought for a third time.

Both Fury and Wilder hit the canvas the last time they stepped into a ring together in 2021, but it was ‘The Gypsy King’ that walked away victorious, after he caught the ‘Bronze Bomber’ with a vicious right hook in the 11th round.

Following a split decision draw and TKO win for Fury in their first and second fights respectively, the trilogy ended as one of the best the sport has ever seen.

But Wilder has admitted that he would like another crack at Fury, insisting that the pair are not finished just yet.

Article continues after ad

“I want to make Tyson Fury pay so bad, so bad,” he told Sportsbook Review “I don’t think that chapter is over with. I could see a fourth fight. I could see a fourth in the making, created by the creators.

Article continues after ad

“The Saudis have the source and the power to make it all happen. I want to get it back so bad.”

Fury, however, has closed the door on another contest with Wilder, after he categorically ruled out a fourth bout following their third fight in Las Vegas nearly three years ago.

“It was a great trilogy and you need a good dance partner for trilogies,” Fury said after the fight. “Wilder has been a good dance partner, but there’s no rematch clause, it’s actually done. Wilder is done. There is no more Deontay Wilder.”

Article continues after ad

Tyson Fury got the better of Deontay Wilder the last time they fought (Associated Press)

Turning his attention to Fury’s upcoming fight with Usyk – which has been shrouded in controversy already – Wilder believes that the contest could go either way.

“I really don’t know, I’m on the fence,” he said. “I honestly do not know because although Usyk is smaller, he will manoeuvre around.

“Usyk still has the power and speed to do certain things. You can’t count Usyk out just because Fury’s so tall. I hope they handle business, put in a great show and leave the ring with good health. I have no dog in the fight.”

Article continues after ad

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.