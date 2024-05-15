Tyson Fury boxing record: Oleksandr Usyk fight to crown undisputed heavyweight champion

Tyson Fury can become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world with victory over Oleksandr Usyk on Saturday, May 18. Ahead of the highly anticipated fight, here is a look at The Gypsy King’s boxing record overall and some of his biggest fights to date.

Fury and Usyk will meet in Saudi Arabia this weekend to crown the first undisputed heavyweight king since Lennox Lewis achieved the feat in 1999.

Both men come into the fight with an undefeated record and a stellar list of opponents that they have overcome on their way to the very pinnacle of the sport.

Here’s a look at Fury’s biggest fights and overall boxing record ahead of what is set to be the fight of the year.

Contents

Wladimir Klitschko, 2015

So extreme was Klitschko’s dominance of the heavyweight division, Fury was written off by many before the fight had even begun.

The then-27-year-old had tried to tell the world that an upset was coming, but few truly believed him. That was until The Gypsy King outboxed the Ukrainian great on his way to a unanimous decision victory.

Fury had gotten under the skin of the self-confessed control freak before the fight had even started. Whether it was having a layer of foam removed from under the canvas, or ensuring Klitschko re-wrapped his gloves with a member of their camp present, the man from Morecambe had taken control from the start.

In truth, the fight was a messy affair, but even a points deduction in the 11th round for hitting his opponent in the back of the head – something Fury has been accused of in the past – could not stop the judges from ruling in favour of the Brit.

Otto Wallin, 2019

Nearly four years later, and the first of three fights with Deontay Wilder dealt with (more on him later), Fury took on Otto Wallin.

On paper, Fury was expected to walk through the Swede and move on to bigger and better things – namely a rematch with the Bronze Bomber – but if the then-31-year-old thought he would be in for an easy night, he had another thing coming.

A punch from Wallin in the third round drew blood above Fury’s right eye, something that would later require micro-surgery on cuts both above the eye and on the eyelid. The Gypsy King was repeatedly checked by the ringside doctor as blood poured from the wound, stunning the Las Vegas crowd into moments of silence as concerns grew.

However, if you ever needed proof that Fury is a warrior in the ring, it was shown in spades that night. Fighting fire with fire, Fury stood his ground, planted his feet and looked to hit, and hit hard.

The ninth round cemented a shift in momentum as he caught Wallin with a right hand that led to a flurry of shots with the Swede stuck on the ropes. Fury won the fight by unanimous decision as he came through a battle of literal blood, sweat and tears.

Deontay Wilder 2, 2020

When you think of the best boxing trilogies of all-time, fights such as Ali vs Frazier, Pacquiao vs Marquez and Leonard vs Duran come to mind. Recency bias is of course a factor, but you would be hard pushed to deny Fury vs Wilder a place among them.

Having battled to a split-decision draw in their first fight back in 2018 – a contest that many believe Fury should have won – The Gypsy King made sure there was no doubt come the rematch.

The 31-year-old floored Wilder in the third and fifth rounds before the Bronze Bomber’s team threw in the towel in the seventh. Fury dominated from the start and never took a backwards step, dictating the tempo and forcing the American onto the ropes at will.

It was a boxing masterclass from Fury who made light work of one of the deadliest punchers in the division.

Deontay Wilder 3, 2021

Every story deserves a good ending and boy did fans get what they had hoped for when the pair met for the third and final time.

A year and eight months after their last bout, Fury and Wilder produced another fight for the ages in front of an electric Las Vegas crowd.

An upset appeared to be on the cards when Wilder sent Fury to the canvas, not once, but twice, in the fourth round, as the Bronze Bomber’s fabled right hand reminded his opponent of the power he carried.

Yet, as Fury said after the fight, “When the chips are down, I can always deliver.” The Gypsy King did just that as he roared back into the fight and eventually had Wilder hanging on before being knocked down in the 10th, getting the job done in the 11th with a booming right hand of his own that brought the fight to a close.

Wilder has since called for a fourth contest with Fury, but that chapter appears to be well and truly closed.

Tyson Fury boxing record

Overall, Tyson Fury’s boxing record stands at 34-0-1 with 24 KOs along the way.

His split-decision draw with Wilder during their first fight in 2018 is the only blemish on an otherwise perfect record. But Fury has exacted revenge twice on his opponent to leave people in no doubt of his talent.

A fight with Usyk is now all that stands between him and the chance to become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

For all the biggest results and upcoming fights this year, check out Dexerto’s 2024 boxing schedule.