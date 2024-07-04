MVP co-founder reveals why Jake Paul vs Logan Paul got turned down by Netflix

Nakisa Bidarian, the co-founder of MVP, has revealed why Netflix decided against doing Jake Paul vs Logan Paul when Mike Tyson had to postpone the match.

Jake Paul was set to take on Mike Tyson on July 20, but the boxing legend was forced to postpone the fight after suffering ulcer flare-up.

Although the bout was moved to November 15 and Jake Paul decided to battle former UFC fighter Mike Perry in July instead, rumors swirled that a brother vs brother headliner could happen instead.

When Tyson had to postpone, Logan Paul issued a challenge to Jake on social media – one that his brother was quick to accept.

Logan later told Donald Trump that he approached Netflix about stepping in for ‘Iron Mike’. Jake would later corroborate this, claiming that the streaming platform was indeed “interested.”

Ultimately, Netflix decided that it was better to wait for Tyson instead, but according to MVP co-founder, Nakisa Bidarian, there’s one reason why the brother vs brother beatdown didn’t go ahead.

(segment begins at 47:17)

“We said to Netflix, we could get the two of them to agree to do it on July 20th on Netflix,” he told Ariel Helwani on MMA Hour. “I think Netflix saw it as a phenomenal, massive event, with not enough run-up to do it the right way.”

Bidarian also noted that while there is love between the siblings, there’s also a very real competitive nature there, too.

“This is an older brother, younger brother dynamic always, right? And I do believe you’ll see that fight at some point,” he said. “It’s 100% real… That feels like a massive, global event no matter what, because it’s two brothers putting it all on the line.”

With Jake Paul vs Tyson scheduled for November 15, chances are we could finally see Logan vs Jake in 2025 if everything comes together.