Ex-UFC star teases Jake Paul fight after Mike Tyson clash postponed

Former UFC star Darren Till has teased a fight with Jake Paul after the YouTuber’s bout with Mike Tyson has been postponed.

Arguably the face of influencer boxing, Jake Paul has been gearing up to face one of the sport’s greatest on July 20, when he was set to go blow-for-blow with Mike Tyson.

However, the nearly 57-year-old retired boxer had to postpone their clash due to medical concerns after he had an ulcer flare-up during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles on May 27. Nevertheless, ex-UFC fighter Darren Till has now hinted at a potential fight with the YouTube star in replacement.

Article continues after ad

On June 5, the 31-year-old teased a fight with ‘The Problem Child’ by sharing a fight poster of ‘Paul vs. Till’ in an Instagram post, adding a moneybag, eyes, and pinching finger emojis in the caption.

It isn’t the first time the UFC fighter has eyed up a scrap with Jake Paul. Although Till was expected to face former boxing world champion Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. on the undercard of Paul vs. Tyson, he has fired numerous shots at ‘The Problem Child’ — telling Ariel Helwani he wants to “bring an end” to influencer boxing.

Article continues after ad

The fight with Tyson is expected to be rescheduled nonetheless. However, Paul has a ton of opponents he could pick from to fill Tyson’s spot in front of a packed house in Arlington, Texas, including his older brother Logan who even offered to step into the ring.

Article continues after ad

Other alternatives include long-time rival KSI — which fans want to see the most. But it appears ‘The Nightmare’ currently has his eyes locked on former unified super-lightweight world champion Amir Khan.

The 37-year-old returned from a two-year ban in April 2024 after testing for the banned performance-enhancing drug ostraine. Regardless of what happens between KSI and Khan. The former world champion has made it clear Paul is on his hitlist too, and also offered to replace Tyson.

Former WBC Lightweight boxing champ Ryan Garcia has also offered to jump in the ring as a replacement for ‘Iron Mike.’ But there’s no telling who Jake Paul will fight next.

Article continues after ad