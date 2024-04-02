Deontay Wilder’s trainer reveals why “killer” instinct will return vs. Zhilei Zhang

Deontay Wilder and his team are confident that his inner dog will resurface in his next bout against Zhilei Zhang.

The former WBC heavyweight champion lost his last boxing match in a unanimous decision to Joseph Parker on December 23, 2023.

It was Wilder’s third loss in his last four fights and dropped him to 43-3-1 for his career. Wilder’s skills were questioned after his trilogy against Tyson Fury and that was only exacerbated after the Parker loss.

Nevertheless, the 38-year-old is ready to make a statement against Zhang on June 1 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The knockout specialist’s team is ready too.

In an exclusive interview with Instant Casinos, Wilder’s trainer Malik Scott revealed that Wilder’s usage of the psychedelic drug ayahuasca may have quelled his killer instinct in his last contest.

“Deontay is a killer, he’s violent, he wants to put holes through you when he punches you, that Deontay didn’t show up that night, he couldn’t pull the trigger. But that’s not the fighter you’re going to see in his next fight,” Scott said.

Wilder did taper off against Parker and ate several big right hands in the eighth round. Boxing Scene shared that he averaged 17 punches thrown per round, which were 19 less than his average heading into the bout.

Without any substances to deter his mind frame, Wilder’s verve could return. He’s also looking to reach the top of the division again and Scott believes that all heavyweights should be on notice due to the work he’s put in behind the scenes.

“Whoever we fight next has a big problem because Deontay is in a very vengeful space right now,” Scott proclaimed.

“Deontay is already in shape, already sparring, already doing strength and conditioning. His chef is now on call 24/7. The right things are being done to get the best out of Deontay.”

The 6-foot-7, 214-pound fighter will need to be in great shape against Zhang who outweighs him by 42 pounds.

Wilder’s stance has also looked vulnerable in several of his last fights, so strength and conditioning on his lower body will be a major difference maker that could fuel his win.

Scott affirms that the former Olympic bronze medalist will be ready for his best showing in June.

“It’s going to be a surgical performance. What I really like about the fight is how dangerous Zhang is, a very dangerous opponent and that’s going to make Deontay even better.”

Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua are on a collision course to decide Fury’s lineal title. Should Wilder down Zhang, he could be in line to face Joshua afterward in a long overdue fight.