Joseph Parker’s hilarious call out for Dillian Whyte rematch goes viral

Joseph Parker has called out heavyweight boxing rival Dillian Whyte for a rematch in a rather unique fashion, and fans are loving it.

Former WBO heavyweight world champion, Parker, is enjoying a renaissance in his career after back-to-back upset wins over former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder and WBO interim world champion Zhilei Zhang.

Parker, whose record stands at 35 wins and three defeats to Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte and Joe Joyce, is now keen to avenge one of those losses.

With Joshua in line for a shot at the winner of the undisputed world title fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk next month, and Joyce back towards the bottom of the heavyweight queue after suffering successive losses to Zhang, Whyte is the option Parker is pursuing.

And Parker has chosen to call him out in unique fashion, recording a video of himself miming to the tune of Take That’s hit “Back for Good”.

In the video, Parker uses the lyric “I have a picture of you beside me” to turn towards a photo of Whyte, before then referencing the next line “I’ve got your lipstick marks still on my coffee cup,” with a mug with Whyte’s “Body Snatcher” nickname emblazoned on the front of it.

Tweeting the video out to his followers, Parker accompanied the call out with a message which read: “I want you back for good, Dillian Whyte. If not, I’m moving on.”

Boxing fans loved Parker’s unique call out and took to the comments to let him know about it. One fan replied: “Best call out ever,” while another said: “I’m not sure there is a more likeable guy in the world of boxing than Joe Parker.”

Whyte is yet to respond to the call out on social media but will likely welcome the bout as he looks to navigate his way back towards another world title shot.

The 35-year-old’s only world title shot ended in defeat in 2022, when he was knocked out by Fury at Wembley Stadium for the WBC belt.

Whyte returned to the ring for the first time in 14 months last month with a stoppage win over Christian Hammer.