Anthony Joshua next fight: Eddie Hearn eyes Tyson Fury showdown

Anthony Joshua’s next fight looks set to be against Tyson Fury, according to Eddie Hearn, so long as the Gypsy King can beat Oleksandr Usyk on May, 18.

Following Joshua’s destructive knockout of Francis Ngannou, all eyes are now on a potential fight against Fury. Here is everything you need to know about who AJ could be fighting next.

Who is Anthony Joshua fighting next?

Joshua looks set to finally fight Fury, so long as the Gypsy King can beat Usyk on May, 18.

Fury and Usyk go head-to-head at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, with the winner seemingly next in line to face Joshua.

Article continues after ad

Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has pleaded with Fury to beat the Ukrainian to set up “the biggest fight in the history of the sport“.

When was Anthony Joshua’s last fight?

Joshua beat Ngannou with a devastating knockout blow in the second round during their fight on March, 9.

After knocking his opponent down in the first round, AJ got the job done minutes later with a right-hand that left Ngannou out cold on the canvas.

Article continues after ad

Anthony Joshua boxing record

Joshua’s boxing record stands at 28 wins and three losses, with 25 knockouts along the way.

Only Andy Ruiz Jr and Usyk (twice) have got the better of the 34-year-old. Joshua has beaten the likes of Wladimir Klitschko, Joseph Parker and Alexander Povetkin on his way to the top of the sport.

Article continues after ad

What has Eddie Hearn said about a fight against Tyson Fury?

Hearn has made no secret of his desire for Joshua to fight Fury, with the promoter desperate for the pair to meet in the ring.

“There is a brilliant fighter down there called Tyson fury,” Hearn said after the Joshua’s victory over Ngannou.

“Please, please beat Oleksandr Usyk on May, 18. I promise you this, you will get the biggest fight in the history of the sport when Anthony Joshua takes the undisputed world championship.”