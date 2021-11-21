Shroud blasts “rough” Battlefield 2042 for missing one basic feature

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has been enjoying Battlefield 2042, but that didn’t stop him from blasting the game for missing a basic feature included in most first-person shooters – a traditional scoreboard.

Shroud has been sinking his teeth into Battlefield 2042 quite a bit since the early access kicked off on November 12. He’s streamed it for almost 50 hours, making it his most streamed game throughout the week.

In that time, he’s shared his thoughts on various aspects of the game, including modes, vehicles, gameplay, and more. He did it again on November 20, in which he criticized the game for not having a traditional scoreboard.

Instead of revolving around individual performance, Battlefield 2042’s scoreboard focuses on squad performance. It includes things like squad kills, squad assists, how one squad is performing compared to others, and more.

However, it still includes a section that shows individual kills, deaths, assists, captures, defenses, and more. It just seems to be designed in a way where that isn’t the focal point, and the Human Aimbot isn’t a fan.

Before the topic came up, shroud criticized the game for being in a “rough” state. “I kind of forgot I was playing a game that is clunkier than New World,” he said. “You’ve got to get used to the clunk. It’s a little rough.”

Then, he jumped into the specifics. “This game doesn’t even have a scoreboard. I don’t know what the f**k they were thinking with that. I don’t know, man. I feel like a lot of this game is them trying to be innovative and different, and it kind of f**ked up.”

He admitted the game was still “playable” and “fun” despite his concerns. However, he said he “can’t lie” about how he feels about its current state, including the lack of a traditional scoreboard, and “hopes” it will get better.

Shroud isn’t the only Battlefield 2042 player to be taken aback by EA’s decision not to include a traditional scoreboard.

The broader community seems to feel the same way about it, too. They shared their thoughts in a thread that drew 6,000 upvotes and 400 comments.

EA has not yet acknowledged or responded to their concerns.