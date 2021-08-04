Battlefield 2042 system requirements revealed: minimum & recommended PC specs

Battlefield 2042’s minimum and recommended system requirements have been revealed. If you’re aiming to play on PC, here’s everything there is to know ahead of the October launch.
With Battlefield 2042, EA is pushing the popular FPS franchise to new heights. Through bigger player counts and more expansive maps, technical ambition is through the roof.
As a result, the upcoming BF title is set to launch on new-gen hardware. This is where players will really be able to push the game, while last-gen consoles will be restricted to smaller maps and lobby sizes. Meanwhile, for those on PC, the world is your oyster. Regardless of your build, a lengthy list of options allows you to fine-tune the experience to fit your gaming rig.
Here’s what you need to know about the minimum and recommended specs.
Battlefield 2042 minimum PC requirements
Even if your PC is a little dated, you should still be able to run BF 2042 with lower graphic settings applied. You may not be cruising through the biggest maps with 120FPS+, but the minimum requirements should still allow for a fairly stable experience.
Battlefield 2042’s minimum PC requirements are as follows.
- Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350
- Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K
- Memory: 8GB
- Video Memory: 4GB
- Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560
- Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti
- DirectX: 12
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster
Battlefield 2042 recommended PC requirements
For an optimal time playing BF 2042 on PC, you’ll want to ensure you meet or exceed the recommended specs. This should help avoid any gameplay flaws and keep your graphics looking sharp.
Battlefield 2042’s recommended PC requirements are as follows.
- Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10
- Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790
- Memory: 16GB
- Video Memory: 8GB
- Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT
- Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060
- DirectX: 12
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster
BF 2042’s PC specs appear to be locked for the time being. However, there’s still a slim chance things change in the lead-up to launch.
Read More: Will Battlefield 2042 have Battle Royale?