Battlefield 2042 system requirements revealed: minimum & recommended PC specs

Battlefield 2042’s minimum and recommended system requirements have been revealed. If you’re aiming to play on PC, here’s everything there is to know ahead of the October launch.

With Battlefield 2042, EA is pushing the popular FPS franchise to new heights. Through bigger player counts and more expansive maps, technical ambition is through the roof.

As a result, the upcoming BF title is set to launch on new-gen hardware. This is where players will really be able to push the game, while last-gen consoles will be restricted to smaller maps and lobby sizes. Meanwhile, for those on PC, the world is your oyster. Regardless of your build, a lengthy list of options allows you to fine-tune the experience to fit your gaming rig.

Advertisement

Here’s what you need to know about the minimum and recommended specs.

Battlefield 2042 minimum PC requirements

Even if your PC is a little dated, you should still be able to run BF 2042 with lower graphic settings applied. You may not be cruising through the biggest maps with 120FPS+, but the minimum requirements should still allow for a fairly stable experience.

Read More: Battlefield 2042 Portal explained

Battlefield 2042’s minimum PC requirements are as follows.

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD FX-8350

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600K

Memory: 8GB

Video Memory: 4GB

Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 560

Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

Battlefield 2042 recommended PC requirements

For an optimal time playing BF 2042 on PC, you’ll want to ensure you meet or exceed the recommended specs. This should help avoid any gameplay flaws and keep your graphics looking sharp.

Battlefield 2042’s recommended PC requirements are as follows.

Advertisement

Operating System: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Processor (Intel): Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

Video Memory: 8GB

Graphics Card (AMD): AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT

Graphics Card (NVIDIA): Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060

DirectX: 12

Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster

BF 2042’s PC specs appear to be locked for the time being. However, there’s still a slim chance things change in the lead-up to launch.

Related News

Read More: Will Battlefield 2042 have Battle Royale?

We’ll be sure to keep you updated here with all the latest right here at Dexerto.