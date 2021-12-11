Battlefield 2042 devs respond to aim assist concerns after 3.1 patch update

A Battlefield 2042 lead developer addressed aim assist concerns after players noticed the 3.1 patch update did little to help those on console.

DICE are targeting the biggest issues in BF 2042 now that players have had a chance to get a few weeks of gameplay under their belts. Among the first big adjustments came to loadouts that failed to load for players, Specialist balances, and a more consistent aim assist.

DICE Lead Game Florian ‘DRUNKKZ3’ Le Bihan admitted the changes in the 3.1 update were small and that players might not notice but more improvements are in the works.

“It has been slightly adjusted but it doesn’t really make aim assist work well so it might not really look like it ‘got better’ with this update,” he said. “We’re still working on that though.”

Advertisement

It has been slightly adjusted but it doesn't really make aim assist work well so it might not really look like it "got better" with this update. We're still working on that though. — Florian – DRUNKKZ3 (@DRUNKKZ3) December 9, 2021

Battlefield 2042 aim assist fix issues

Battlefield 2042 players were hoping for more noticeable changes since concerns described its controller assist as “nonexistent.”

Despite the studio implementing improvements to help controller players, people haven’t felt much of a difference since the update.

Read more: Battlefield 2042 dev finally addresses annoying invisibility glitch

“[DRUNKKZ3], can you provide more info on how aim assist was improved in 3.1,” someone asked on Twitter. “Because I’m seeing very little difference.

“Supposedly it was addressed in 3.1 according to the patch notes. I am noticing some assist but it’s very sporadic.”

It hasn’t been. It’s still non existent on console — Sammy Bear (@sam_the_ted) December 9, 2021

Considering how DICE described its progression on the feature in the patch notes, Battlefield 2042 players were hoping for a better state after the update: “Made improvements to ensure Aim Assist is more consistent during console gameplay.”

Advertisement

The studio is working on a meaningful solution to fixing Battlefield 2042’s aim assist for console players which should come in a future update.