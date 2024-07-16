Romance is a key aspect of Baldur’s Gate 3, with companions proving themselves to be pretty obsessed with the player from the offset. However, one romance option spins that love onto Withers and Astarion and has left the community baffled.

Whether it’s the countless advances of Gale, the domineering flirting from Lae’zel, or the manipulative love Astarion places on the player, there’s no end to romance in Baldur’s Gate 3. Well, depending on the ending you choose.

However, it seems love between Tav and a companion isn’t quite enough, as modders quickly began adding in romances between companions or enabling previously celibate NPCs to fall deeply in love with either the player, or someone else.

This is exactly what occurred on the Baldur’s Gate 3 Reddit after a modder introduced a “Withers romance option” which featured scenes from ascended Astarion’s kissing animation. Naturally, fans were obsessed with the images.

“Astarion is so hot even Withers can’t resist the desires of flesh anymore” joked one player, while another began questioning, “Did I just become interested in Withers?”

As is typical in the Baldur’s Gate 3 community, plenty of fans adore Withers, in more ways than one. However, when the new ascended Astarion kissing scene was released, fans went wild, and it’s clear to see it wasn’t just because of Astarion, but the modding possibilities.

Others weren’t too sure how to feel about the mod, adding “I’m gonna puke, I love you for making this” while many just commented: “bone daddy.”

“We were so busy wondering if it could, we never wondered if it should” joked another player, commenting on the sheer thirst of the community.

Whether it’s Withers, Gale, Astation, Karlach, or even Gortash, Baldur’s Gate 3 players are almost all united in one element, they can’t get enough of the game’s romance.