How to turn your raven into a pigeon in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto

Synin is a pretty cool pet to accompany Eivor on their travels. But haven’t you wondered what it would be like to be shadowed by a pigeon instead? Now you can, here is how to turn your trusty raven into a pigeon in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

It’s not quite Odin’s raven, but Eivor’s is a necessity for the journey. Synin is excellent at scouting locations and covering the area you’re in from up high.

Not only that, but Synin can be customized to suit your preferences of how a Raven should look like. Perhaps like a pigeon? Because that is entirely possible. In the same way that the recent Assassin’s Creed games have featured flaming demon horses and unicorn-camels, Valhalla has a pigeon.

Here is how you can turn your raven into an amusing pigeon in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

How to turn Synin into a pigeon

This isn’t one of those life-changing alterations that will make you a God at Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but it’s still pretty funny. The mere thought of an ultra-dominant Viking having a pigeon carry out their reconnaissance is a terrific visual.

Read More: Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has some brilliant Harry Potter easter eggs

In order to complete this transformation, you will need Amazon Prime Gaming.

Link your Ubisoft Connect and Amazon Prime accounts Go to the Prime Gaming page Claim the Carolingian Dynasty Gear Pack to add it automatically to your game Load up your saved AC Valhalla game Head to the nearest horse stable Equip the pigeon skin

This fantastic costume is now yours to show off to your best Viking buddies.

How to make the most of Synin

Unlike in Assassin’s Creed Origins and Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Valhalla reduces the level of assistance that your furry, flying friend offers. There is no more tagging enemies and essentially plotting your path of destruction. You’ll have to be a bit more tactful with your approach.

That isn’t to say that Synin is completely devoid of use. We do actually have a full guide of how to master your Raven in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: with tips & tricks.

For more news and guides on Ubisoft‘s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, check out our Assassin’s Creed Valhalla hub for all the latest information and help!