How to increase Faction strength in Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Factions play an important part in Dragon Age: The Veilguard. After all, if you want to save the world from the mess you sort of made, you’ll need a lot of people to help. You’ll also need to earn their favor.

Nothing is ever easy in Thedas, whether it’s romancing companions, increasing your power, or recruiting allies to your cause, everything has to be worked for. While that certainly makes the end all the more rewarding, it can often be tricky to discover how you earn those Factions’ favor, particularly at the beginning of the game.

Article continues after ad

So, with that in mind, here are all the game’s Factions, and most importantly, how to increase your reputation with them.

How to improve your Faction strength







To increase your Faction reputation in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, you’ll need to do the following things during your adventure:

Complete quests for the faction

Prioritize the city

Sell valuables with the Faction merchant

Most of these are best done throughout your journey, and you’ll end up increasing some faction strength as you go through the main story. But to get to full strength, you’ll need to complete multiple faction quests.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Fastest ways to build Faction reputation

Increasing your reputation with different Factions is a relatively slow task, but there are a few ways you can speed it up.

We suggest heading over to the city with the faction, so Treviso for the Antivan Crows. Then you’ll want to complete the latest Faction quests. While doing this, explore as much of the city as you can for the Sanctums and collect as many chests, loot, and valuables as possible.

Then, once you’ve completed the quest or find yourself back in the Faction’s main hideout or location, head over to the Merchant and sell all your valuables to them. You’ll want to increase your rank with the merchant as much as possible, as it’ll unlock better items and help your reputation too.

Article continues after ad

All Factions

Dexerto / Bioware

Altogether there are six Factions for you to increase in favor. They all start out weak, and it’s your job to strengthen them for the fight to come.

Article continues after ad

All the vital Factions have been listed below:

Shadow Dragons

Veil Jumpers

Antivan Crows

Grey Wardens

Mourn Watch

Lords of Fortune

These Factions will be unlocked as you go through the game and meet more companions, so befriending all of them isn’t a quick process.

So, that’s all you need to know about increasing your reputation with the game’s Factions. While heading off to your next quest, be sure to check out how you can romance the game’s companions as completing quests helps with that too. Or take a look at the Wolf Statuette locations so you can learn more about the Dread Wolf.