How to master your Raven in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Tips & tricks - Dexerto

Eivor’s Raven in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, named Synin, is one of the most useful tools available to players, and we’ve got everything you need to know to become an avian master.

If you’ve played AC Origins or Odyssey, then you will already be familiar with using a feathered sidekick to scout things out – but Valhalla does bring some nice updates to the feature.

There are also a ton of customization options available for your new best friend as well, so let’s dive right in and go over what you need to know.

Scouting Locations with Raven Mode

To enter into Raven mode, all you have to do is hit up on the D-pad if you play on console, or by pressing V on the keyboard if you prefer PC. This will give you the perspective of Synin as she flies over the particular area of the map you’re playing on.

A new feature for Valhalla is ‘stationary’ mode, which gives you a detailed, overall view of your surroundings. While up in the air you can automatically bring up quests, resources, and areas of interest nearby.

You can throw down pins to keep track of where you want to go once you’re back on terra firma by pressing X/A for PlayStation/Xbox, and left-clicking with a mouse. Enemies can also be tracked, so you can get a grip on their type and weapons before you start pillaging away.

Raven Mode console & PC controls

To make things even easier, we’ve got the full list of Raven Mode controls for console and PC below:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Raven Mode Controls Action PC PlayStation Xbox Place Marker Left-click X A Remove All Markers C Square X Boost Space Bar R2 R-Trigger Region Panel R Triangle Y Stationary Mode Right-click L2 L-Trigger

How to customize your Raven

There are also different customization options and skins you can throw on your bird, including one that turns her into a pigeon — not exactly a feared messenger of the Norse gods, but hilarious nonetheless.

To change Synin’s look, first, you have to go to a stable and select the “Aviary” tab. After that simply choose the skin you want to equip, and you’re off to the races.

Now that you know everything there is to know about how to use Synin, there’s nothing stopping you from being the next Viking raven master.