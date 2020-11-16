 How to master your Raven in Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Tips & tricks - Dexerto
How to master your Raven in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Tips & tricks

Published: 16/Nov/2020 21:32 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 23:03

by Bill Cooney
AC Valhalla Raven guide
Eivor’s Raven in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, named Synin, is one of the most useful tools available to players, and we’ve got everything you need to know to become an avian master.

If you’ve played AC Origins or Odyssey, then you will already be familiar with using a feathered sidekick to scout things out – but Valhalla does bring some nice updates to the feature.

There are also a ton of customization options available for your new best friend as well, so let’s dive right in and go over what you need to know.

Scouting Locations with Raven Mode

AC Valhalla Raven
Synin’s eyes are great for scouting out points of interest on the map.

To enter into Raven mode, all you have to do is hit up on the D-pad if you play on console, or by pressing V on the keyboard if you prefer PC. This will give you the perspective of Synin as she flies over the particular area of the map you’re playing on.

A new feature for Valhalla is ‘stationary’ mode, which gives you a detailed, overall view of your surroundings. While up in the air you can automatically bring up quests, resources, and areas of interest nearby.

You can throw down pins to keep track of where you want to go once you’re back on terra firma by pressing X/A for PlayStation/Xbox, and left-clicking with a mouse. Enemies can also be tracked, so you can get a grip on their type and weapons before you start pillaging away.

Raven Mode console & PC controls

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Raven Boat
Land or sea, Synin will be there to show you the way in Valhalla.

To make things even easier, we’ve got the full list of Raven Mode controls for console and PC below:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Raven Mode Controls
Action PC PlayStation Xbox
Place Marker Left-click X A
Remove All Markers C Square X
Boost Space Bar R2 R-Trigger
Region Panel R Triangle Y
Stationary Mode Right-click L2 L-Trigger

How to customize your Raven

Raven customization Assassin's Creed
The Aviary panel in Valhalla lets you change the look of your Raven, and yes, she can become a pigeon.

There are also different customization options and skins you can throw on your bird, including one that turns her into a pigeon — not exactly a feared messenger of the Norse gods, but hilarious nonetheless.

To change Synin’s look, first, you have to go to a stable and select the “Aviary” tab. After that simply choose the skin you want to equip, and you’re off to the races.

Now that you know everything there is to know about how to use Synin, there’s nothing stopping you from being the next Viking raven master.

YouTuber Arekkz Gaming finds Thor’s Hammer in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 16/Nov/2020 10:56 Updated: 16/Nov/2020 10:58

by James Busby
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Thor's Hammer
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lets players live out their Viking fantasies, so it makes sense that one of the most iconic weapons makes an appearance. Here’s how you can obtain Thor’s hammer. 

Ubisoft’s latest open-world game is less about stealth and more about brute force – after all, Vikings aren’t exactly known for their subtlety. From gigantic two-handed swords to the lightning-fast slashes of the one-handed axe, there’s a weapon for every kind of playstyle. Of course, just like previous Assassin’s Creed games, some are much more powerful than others. 

One of the most lethal weapons in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is none other than Thor’s hammer, which has been found by YouTuber Arekkz Gaming.

This thunder-infused hammer doesn’t just look incredibly cool, it’s devastatingly powerful. If you wish to add Mjolnir to your arsenal and wield the power of the gods, then make sure you follow the guide below. 

How to find Thor’s armor

In order to wield Thor’s mighty hammer for yourself, you’ll first need to get your hands on his armor. Killing three witches will drop a piece of Thor’s armor and a dagger, which you will need if you wish to get Mjolnir. The three witches can be found in the following locations:

  • Found in East Anglia just northwest of the Ruined Tower. 
  • Found on the west side of East Anglia in the Berkelow Bog.
  • Found in the northern section of Grantebridgescire in Spalda Fens.

Once you have killed all three witches and secured their three daggers, it’s time to head back over to East Anglia. There is a crypt on the eastern side of the map (directly west of the Yare River). Head to this location and enter the small building. 

Simply insert each of the three daggers into the statue at the back of the crypt. This will give you access to the hidden room and enable you to claim Thor’s Helmet. The last piece of Thor’s armor requires you to do an endgame piece of content, so be aware of the heavy spoilers below

The final piece of Thor’s armor can be claimed by killing every single target in the Order menu. Simply follow the clues under each target to find out where each one can be located. As soon as you’ve killed each of the Order’s targets, head back over to your settlement and turn in all the medallions over to the Hidden Ones Bureau. 

Hytham will reward you with the final piece of Thor’s armor, allowing you to finally wield Thor’s mighty hammer. 

Thor’s hammer location

Assassin's Creed Valhalla map
Thor’s hammer can be incredibly easy to miss the first time around.

Before you can equip Thor’s hammer, make sure you equip each piece of the god’s armor. Mjolnir can be found in Norway in the Hordafylke section of the map. Head northeast and travel to the very top of the ice-capped mountain. Once at the top, you’ll find Thor’s hammer hidden amongst some rocks, so make sure you keep your eye out for this weapon when you’ve made it to the top of the mountain. 

Simply interact with the legendary hammer to begin wielding this godly hammer and crush your enemies with deadly lightning-based attacks. Mjolnir has the following stats:

  • Atk: 130
  • Stun: 166
  • Wgt: 10
  • Spd: 44
  • Crit-Pre: 95

Every hit has a chance to stun all enemies around you, making it an extremely powerful weapon when dual wielding. Meanwhile, Thor’s armor has a set bonus that increases speed whenever you stun an enemy and increases the stun duration, so be sure to make use of this god’s powerful gear as you journey across England. 

For more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news and guides, stick with Dexerto.