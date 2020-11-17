 Assassin's Creed Valhalla has some brilliant Harry Potter easter eggs - Dexerto
Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has some brilliant Harry Potter easter eggs

Published: 17/Nov/2020 12:36

by Daniel Megarry
Ubisoft / Warner Bros

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is finally here, and it comes with some pretty sweet references to the world of Harry Potter – if you can find them.

Ubisoft’s latest entry into the hugely popular role-playing video game series takes players back in time to 873 AD, as they become Norwegian warrior Eivor and lead a group of Vikings on their mission to conquer the broken kingdoms of Britain.

As with previous Assassin’s Creed games, players have been discovering easter eggs that exist throughout the game’s expansive open world, including some surprising references to big entertainment franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Lord of the Rings, and even Harry Potter.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla contains plenty of easter eggs for players to discover

How to find Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Harry Potter easter egg

In the London area of the game, the player can stumble across a cabin guarded by a snake. If you kill the snake, you can enter the cabin and discover a ‘strange list’ that has seven items on it: Diary, Ring, Locket, Cup, Diadem, Snake, and a final mysterious item simply labeled ‘???’.

The items are clearly references to the Horcruxes in Harry Potter, seven items that contained parts of Voldemort’s soul and had to be destroyed. The seventh item was Potter himself, although it’s listed here as three question marks as it could be considered a spoiler if you never finished the movies or books.

Players can also find a cup, a necklace, a book, a tiara, and a wand inside the cabin, adding further to the Horcrux references. The easter egg has been screenshotted by members of the Harry Potter subreddit, which you can see below.

An Easter Egg in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla from harrypotter

And the details don’t end there. On the wall of the cabin are four banners, each of which represents a color of the four houses at Hogwarts: blue for Ravenclaw, red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, and yellow for Hufflepuff.

There’s a Fantastic Beasts easter egg as well

That’s not the only Harry Potter-related easter egg to be found in the game: When browsing through the general stores, players can purchase multiple volumes of a book that unlocks the locations of different fish.

The name of those books? Fantastic Fishes and Where to Find Them. It’s a small but humorous nod to J.K. Rowling’s spin-off series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which began as a standalone book and has now become a major Hollywood franchise.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fantastic Fishes and Where to Find Them
Ubisoft
Valhalla features a fun nod to Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

If you’re currently working your way through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can find our extensive list of guides for the game right here on Dexerto.

How to master your Raven in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Tips & tricks

Published: 16/Nov/2020 21:32 Updated: 17/Nov/2020 11:08

by Bill Cooney
AC Valhalla Raven guide
Ubisoft

Eivor’s Raven in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, named Synin, is one of the most useful tools available to players, and we’ve got everything you need to know to become an avian master.

If you’ve played AC Origins or Odyssey, then you will already be familiar with using a feathered sidekick to scout things out – but Valhalla does bring some nice updates to the feature.

There are also a ton of customization options available for your new best friend as well, so let’s dive right in and go over what you need to know.

Scouting Locations with Raven Mode

AC Valhalla Raven
Ubisoft
Synin’s eyes are great for scouting out points of interest on the map.

To enter into Raven mode, all you have to do is hit up on the D-pad if you play on console, or by pressing V on the keyboard if you prefer PC. This will give you the perspective of Synin as she flies over the particular area of the map you’re playing on.

A new feature for Valhalla is ‘stationary’ mode, which gives you a detailed, overall view of your surroundings. While up in the air you can automatically bring up quests, resources, and areas of interest nearby.

You can throw down pins to keep track of where you want to go once you’re back on terra firma by pressing X/A for PlayStation/Xbox, and left-clicking with a mouse. Enemies can also be tracked, so you can get a grip on their type and weapons before you start pillaging away.

Raven Mode console & PC controls

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Raven Boat
Ubisoft
Land or sea, Synin will be there to show you the way in Valhalla.

To make things even easier, we’ve got the full list of Raven Mode controls for console and PC below:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Raven Mode Controls
Action PC PlayStation Xbox
Place Marker Left-click X A
Remove All Markers C Square X
Boost Space Bar R2 R-Trigger
Region Panel R Triangle Y
Stationary Mode Right-click L2 L-Trigger

How to customize your Raven

Raven customization Assassin's Creed
Ubisoft
The Aviary panel in Valhalla lets you change the look of your Raven, and yes, she can become a pigeon.

There are also different customization options and skins you can throw on your bird, including one that turns her into a pigeon — not exactly a feared messenger of the Norse gods, but hilarious nonetheless.

To change Synin’s look, first, you have to go to a stable and select the “Aviary” tab. After that simply choose the skin you want to equip, and you’re off to the races.

Now that you know everything there is to know about how to use Synin, there’s nothing stopping you from being the next Viking raven master.