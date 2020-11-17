Assassin's Creed Valhalla has some brilliant Harry Potter easter eggs - Dexerto

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is finally here, and it comes with some pretty sweet references to the world of Harry Potter – if you can find them.

Ubisoft’s latest entry into the hugely popular role-playing video game series takes players back in time to 873 AD, as they become Norwegian warrior Eivor and lead a group of Vikings on their mission to conquer the broken kingdoms of Britain.

As with previous Assassin’s Creed games, players have been discovering easter eggs that exist throughout the game’s expansive open world, including some surprising references to big entertainment franchises like The Legend of Zelda, Lord of the Rings, and even Harry Potter.

How to find Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s Harry Potter easter egg

In the London area of the game, the player can stumble across a cabin guarded by a snake. If you kill the snake, you can enter the cabin and discover a ‘strange list’ that has seven items on it: Diary, Ring, Locket, Cup, Diadem, Snake, and a final mysterious item simply labeled ‘???’.

The items are clearly references to the Horcruxes in Harry Potter, seven items that contained parts of Voldemort’s soul and had to be destroyed. The seventh item was Potter himself, although it’s listed here as three question marks as it could be considered a spoiler if you never finished the movies or books.

Players can also find a cup, a necklace, a book, a tiara, and a wand inside the cabin, adding further to the Horcrux references. The easter egg has been screenshotted by members of the Harry Potter subreddit, which you can see below.

And the details don’t end there. On the wall of the cabin are four banners, each of which represents a color of the four houses at Hogwarts: blue for Ravenclaw, red for Gryffindor, green for Slytherin, and yellow for Hufflepuff.

There’s a Fantastic Beasts easter egg as well

That’s not the only Harry Potter-related easter egg to be found in the game: When browsing through the general stores, players can purchase multiple volumes of a book that unlocks the locations of different fish.

The name of those books? Fantastic Fishes and Where to Find Them. It’s a small but humorous nod to J.K. Rowling’s spin-off series Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, which began as a standalone book and has now become a major Hollywood franchise.

If you’re currently working your way through Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can find our extensive list of guides for the game right here on Dexerto.