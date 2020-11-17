Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide: How to solve all Rygjafylke mysteries - Dexerto

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is filled with all kinds of mysteries for you to uncover, so here’s every piece of side content available in Rygjafylke.

The snow-capped region of Rygjafylke is home to a total of 13 Mysteries which range from World Events, Flyting, and hunting a Legendary Animal. While each Rygjafylke mystery can be found on the map via the blue icon, some of them require a little extra thinking, especially if you wish to complete them without any trouble.

Ubisoft’s latest installment is a big game and if you wish to equip Eivor with the best abilities, you’ll need a bounty of experience and skill points. Fortunately, each mystery rewards players with plenty of skill points and useful items. Whether you’re looking to 100% Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or just wish to complete the game’s Mysteries, then our Rygjafylke Mysteries guide has you covered.

The Silver Tongued Traitor

Head over to Stavanger and talk to Sulke in the northwest corner of the encampment. You should hear him shouting about luck, so simply go up to him and begin talking to him. Sulke will tell you that he sells priceless artifacts and rare items that have been claimed from around the world.

Once the cutscene has finished playing Sulke will try to run away. Chase him down and he’ll hand over a key. Use the key to open the chest and claim the silver and yarn within it.

Raider Recruit

Rolf can also be found in the center of Stavanger. Rolf will explain that he wants you to train his fresh-faced recruits by facing them in combat. Follow him down to the docks and begin the bloody brawl.

The first fight will pit you against two opponents, so try to focus on dodging and weave in any attacks whenever possible. Once you’ve beaten your first two opponents, you’ll have to face off against Thorgils. His lunge attack is strong and can quickly lead to a quick KO, but it is also incredibly slow.

Wait for Thorgils to unleash his devastating punch and sidestep it with your dodge. This will allow you to deliver a flurry of quick punches that will whittle down his health. Once you’ve defeated Thorgils, speak to Rolf again to complete the mystery and gain your reward.

The Dreamwalking Warrior

Head to the blue marker directly East of Valka’s Hut. As you begin trekking up the mountain path, you will find a sleeping Viking who is meant to be on sentry duty. Interact with him to bring him from his slumber.

After a brief explanation as to why he feels so tired during his sentry duty, Eyvind will begin to sleepwalk. Follow the sleepy Viking and take the rope-slide over the cliff edge. Once you have successfully made it across, speak to Eyvind to complete the quest.

Manning, Fighter of Wolves

Run to the center of Stavanger and talk to Manning. He will begin mocking you and wishes to best you in a Flyting match. Pick the below verses in order to beat him in lyrical combat:

What you make up in muscles, you’re lacking in spine.

They seem perfectly placed to give children a scare.

No, you’re quite like your arms: just incredibly thick.

The Hunt for Honor

This mystery can be located just southwest of Eikundarsund in a small camping spot near the sea. Upon reaching the location, you’ll find a shivering Skald named Erlend. Erlend is aiming to claim honor for his family, but he lacks the strength to beat a person in combat. Instead, you must bring him an animal he can best.

Head into the nearby forest and track down a wolf and lead it back to Erlend. The Skald will then begin to fight with the beast, but despite his best efforts, he will fail to take down the cunning canine. Despite this loss, Eivor will still gain silver and experience for their part in this quest.

Elk of the Bloody Peaks

This side quest tasks you with fighting one of the eight Legendary Animals. The Elk of the Bloody Peaks is located just west of Fornburg at the top of the Elgrfors mountain. In order to avoid the animal’s lethal kicks and headbutts, try to land your hits upon its side.

The elk’s attacks have a fair amount of windup to them, so keep circling around it and be ready to dodge out the way. When an attack misses, unleash a volley of fast and heavy attacks. Rinse and repeat until the Legendary beast falls.

A Desperate Bounty

Head over to the blue marker on the island northwest of Haervik Shipyard. You will find a man who proclaims a jarl has been taken by bandits. Follow him to the location and kill all the cutthroats and speak to Hrorek to complete the quest.

The Plight of the Warlock

If you head East of Gryttirsand, you will find a hunter preaching about how foul magic lurks within the forest. The hunter states that a warlock has poisoned his sister and that a handsome bounty would be given to anyone who claims the warlock’s life.

Follow the hunter to the nearby hut and speak to the warlock sitting outside. After you have listened to the warlock’s side of events, the hunter will run over and begin to engage the healer in combat. Simply choose which one you wish to help to complete the quest.

Comb of Champions

This mystery is Nestled just below Adrift Refuge and Hildesvini’s Crag. Head over to the lake and read the note that sits upon the bench. Once you’ve read it, speak with the woman who is sitting on the red rug. She will explain that her comb is somewhere in the freezing lake and that you must find it.

Dive into the lake and use your Odin Sight to spot the comb at the bottom. Return the comb to the woman to complete the quest.

Lost Drengr – Erik Loyalskull

Erik the Loyalskull can be found west of Hildesvini Crag. Make your way through the cave and follow the path until you reach his hideout. Speak with him to begin the fight. Loyalskull will start the fight by unleashing a flurry of throwing daggers, so dodge out the way or block them if you have a shield.

Whenever Loyalskull winds up for his charged lunge attack, simply sidestep it and follow up with your own melee hits. His jumping attack will hit up two times and can make short work of you if you’re not careful. Dodge to the side and deliver backstab damage with your heavy attack.

Keep dodging his charged attack and weave in your own hits whenever you have enough time. Eventually, you will be able to deliver enough damage to give this once proud warrior the death he seeks. Interact with the body to confirm the kill and complete the quest.

Old Man on the Edge

Located at the top of the mountain, this quest tasks you with throwing Old Harek’s possessions off the cliff. Simply pick up each box and toss them over the edge. It’s really as simple as that.

Rygjafylke Fly Agaric

Make your way over to the small island near the center of Rygjafylke and read the note next to the three wooden totems. Once you’ve read the letter, eat the Fly Agaric to begin the hallucination. You must run through three doors in the correct order to complete the mystery.

Thor statue (man with the hammer). Freyja statue (the woman with long hair). All-Father statue (small man with a helmet).

A New England

Sail over to the northwestern island of Rygjafylke and speak Hysing the World Wise. He proclaims that you are in England and will give you a guided tour of the island’s most iconic sights. He will eventually lead you to a hut and ramble about how King Alfred has been taken north of Hadrian’s Wall.

Follow Hysing to the nearby camp and watch interact with the sparring dummy. Pick either dialogue option to complete the quest.

So there you have it, that's every Rygjafylke Mystery location and how to complete them.