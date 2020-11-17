 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide: How to solve all Rygjafylke mysteries - Dexerto
Logo
Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla guide: How to solve all Rygjafylke mysteries

Published: 17/Nov/2020 15:57

by James Busby
Assassin's Creed Valhalla
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is filled with all kinds of mysteries for you to uncover, so here’s every piece of side content available in Rygjafylke. 

The snow-capped region of Rygjafylke is home to a total of 13 Mysteries which range from World Events, Flyting, and hunting a Legendary Animal. While each Rygjafylke mystery can be found on the map via the blue icon, some of them require a little extra thinking, especially if you wish to complete them without any trouble. 

Ubisoft’s latest installment is a big game and if you wish to equip Eivor with the best abilities, you’ll need a bounty of experience and skill points. Fortunately, each mystery rewards players with plenty of skill points and useful items. Whether you’re looking to 100% Assassin’s Creed Valhalla or just wish to complete the game’s Mysteries, then our Rygjafylke Mysteries guide has you covered. 

The Silver Tongued Traitor

Assassin's Creed Valhalla map

Head over to Stavanger and talk to Sulke in the northwest corner of the encampment. You should hear him shouting about luck, so simply go up to him and begin talking to him. Sulke will tell you that he sells priceless artifacts and rare items that have been claimed from around the world. 

Once the cutscene has finished playing Sulke will try to run away. Chase him down and he’ll hand over a key. Use the key to open the chest and claim the silver and yarn within it. 

Raider Recruit

Assassin's Creed Valhalla map

Rolf can also be found in the center of Stavanger. Rolf will explain that he wants you to train his fresh-faced recruits by facing them in combat. Follow him down to the docks and begin the bloody brawl. 

The first fight will pit you against two opponents, so try to focus on dodging and weave in any attacks whenever possible. Once you’ve beaten your first two opponents, you’ll have to face off against Thorgils. His lunge attack is strong and can quickly lead to a quick KO, but it is also incredibly slow. 

Wait for Thorgils to unleash his devastating punch and sidestep it with your dodge. This will allow you to deliver a flurry of quick punches that will whittle down his health. Once you’ve defeated Thorgils, speak to Rolf again to complete the mystery and gain your reward. 

The Dreamwalking Warrior

Assassin's Creed Valhalla map

Head to the blue marker directly East of Valka’s Hut. As you begin trekking up the mountain path, you will find a sleeping Viking who is meant to be on sentry duty. Interact with him to bring him from his slumber. 

After a brief explanation as to why he feels so tired during his sentry duty, Eyvind will begin to sleepwalk. Follow the sleepy Viking and take the rope-slide over the cliff edge. Once you have successfully made it across, speak to Eyvind to complete the quest. 

Manning, Fighter of Wolves

Assassin's Creed Valhalla map

Run to the center of Stavanger and talk to Manning. He will begin mocking you and wishes to best you in a Flyting match. Pick the below verses in order to beat him in lyrical combat:

  • What you make up in muscles, you’re lacking in spine.
  • They seem perfectly placed to give children a scare.
  • No, you’re quite like your arms: just incredibly thick.

The Hunt for Honor

Assassin's Creed map

This mystery can be located just southwest of Eikundarsund in a small camping spot near the sea. Upon reaching the location, you’ll find a shivering Skald named Erlend. Erlend is aiming to claim honor for his family, but he lacks the strength to beat a person in combat. Instead, you must bring him an animal he can best. 

Head into the nearby forest and track down a wolf and lead it back to Erlend. The Skald will then begin to fight with the beast, but despite his best efforts, he will fail to take down the cunning canine. Despite this loss, Eivor will still gain silver and experience for their part in this quest. 

Elk of the Bloody Peaks

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

This side quest tasks you with fighting one of the eight Legendary Animals. The Elk of the Bloody Peaks is located just west of Fornburg at the top of the Elgrfors mountain. In order to avoid the animal’s lethal kicks and headbutts, try to land your hits upon its side. 

The elk’s attacks have a fair amount of windup to them, so keep circling around it and be ready to dodge out the way. When an attack misses, unleash a volley of fast and heavy attacks. Rinse and repeat until the Legendary beast falls. 

A Desperate Bounty

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Head over to the blue marker on the island northwest of Haervik Shipyard. You will find a man who proclaims a jarl has been taken by bandits. Follow him to the location and kill all the cutthroats and speak to Hrorek to complete the quest. 

The Plight of the Warlock

Assassin's Creed Valhalla map

If you head East of Gryttirsand, you will find a hunter preaching about how foul magic lurks within the forest. The hunter states that a warlock has poisoned his sister and that a handsome bounty would be given to anyone who claims the warlock’s life. 

Follow the hunter to the nearby hut and speak to the warlock sitting outside. After you have listened to the warlock’s side of events, the hunter will run over and begin to engage the healer in combat. Simply choose which one you wish to help to complete the quest. 

Comb of Champions

Assassin's Creed Map

This mystery is Nestled just below Adrift Refuge and Hildesvini’s Crag. Head over to the lake and read the note that sits upon the bench. Once you’ve read it, speak with the woman who is sitting on the red rug. She will explain that her comb is somewhere in the freezing lake and that you must find it. 

Dive into the lake and use your Odin Sight to spot the comb at the bottom. Return the comb to the woman to complete the quest. 

Lost Drengr – Erik Loyalskull

Assassin's Creed Valhalla map

Erik the Loyalskull can be found west of Hildesvini Crag. Make your way through the cave and follow the path until you reach his hideout. Speak with him to begin the fight. Loyalskull will start the fight by unleashing a flurry of throwing daggers, so dodge out the way or block them if you have a shield. 

Whenever Loyalskull winds up for his charged lunge attack, simply sidestep it and follow up with your own melee hits. His jumping attack will hit up two times and can make short work of you if you’re not careful. Dodge to the side and deliver backstab damage with your heavy attack. 

Keep dodging his charged attack and weave in your own hits whenever you have enough time. Eventually, you will be able to deliver enough damage to give this once proud warrior the death he seeks. Interact with the body to confirm the kill and complete the quest.  

Old Man on the Edge

Assassin's Creed Valhalla map

Located at the top of the mountain, this quest tasks you with throwing Old Harek’s possessions off the cliff. Simply pick up each box and toss them over the edge. It’s really as simple as that. 

Rygjafylke Fly Agaric

Assassin's Creed Valhalla map

Make your way over to the small island near the center of Rygjafylke and read the note next to the three wooden totems. Once you’ve read the letter, eat the Fly Agaric to begin the hallucination. You must run through three doors in the correct order to complete the mystery. 

  1. Thor statue (man with the hammer).
  2. Freyja statue (the woman with long hair).
  3. All-Father statue (small man with a helmet).

A New England

Assassin's Creed map

Sail over to the northwestern island of Rygjafylke and speak Hysing the World Wise. He proclaims that you are in England and will give you a guided tour of the island’s most iconic sights. He will eventually lead you to a hut and ramble about how King Alfred has been taken north of Hadrian’s Wall.

Follow Hysing to the nearby camp and watch interact with the sparring dummy. Pick either dialogue option to complete the quest. 

So there you have it, that’s every Rygjafylke Mystery location and how to complete them. For more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news and guides, stick with Dexerto.

Assassin's Creed

Drinking too much in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can make you rich

Published: 17/Nov/2020 14:59

by David Purcell
Assassin's Creed Valhalla drinking
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

One of the biggest money making methods discovered in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla so far allows players to rack up thousands of silver, simply from taking on drinking competitions. 

The game has a number of different characters you can choose to interact with, whether it be taking part in a game of Orlog, take on side quests, or more relevant to racking up some coin – drinking yourself into a drunken mess.

Racking up money fast is all good and well, but you are going to have to gulp down alcohol just as quickly to have a chance. As YouTuber Idicus found out in a video posted to his channel on November 11, it can be a particularly effective method for increasing your net worth.

eivor in assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
Progressing through Valhalla is much easier with a load of silver in your pockets.

How to get silver fast in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

The player first claimed that they thought this may be a glitch, though it looks to be an intentional feature Ubisoft have added in-game.

Speaking of the trick, they said: “It is definitely meant to be in the game, it’s just insanely broken if you repeat it over and over. It will net you thousands and thousands of silver in no time.”

This cash is obviously good to have for those looking to get their hands on better armor, weapons, arrows, and other things along your journey.

The method is explained in the vide below. 

Essentially, to do this all you have to do is locate your nearest drinking game. These are dotted around the world and are signposted with a symbol of two locking horns, where players drink from.

Once you arrive there, the YouTuber suggests you should bet the maximum amount – 200 silver – to kick things off. Then, it’s all about doubling your money.

The content creator suggests that up to 8,000 silver could be made every single hour in continuous play, which will free up the resources for a number of exciting purchases.

How to win drinking games in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Valhalla drinking game location
Ubisoft
Here’s how the horn symbol looks in Valhalla. Approach it to start the game.

The guide video from Idicus is handy in terms of knowing how the exploit, or method, works in Valhalla. However, it might not be immediately clear how the drinking game works. To help you out, we’ve created a short step-by-step guide to help you gulp down the ale.

  1. Load up the game and visit a drinking location, found with the locked horns symbol.
  2. Enter the drinking games in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
  3. Hit A/X every time the the white circle hits the inside of the orange inner circle.
  4. Continue this process with accurate timing to outdrink your opponent.
  5. Collect your winnings, which if you place a high stake, will allow you to make thousands in a matter of hours.

Now that you know what you know, you should be able to sit down and rack up thousands of silver in no time! Good luck, Eivor.