How to get legendary Excalibur sword in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Dexerto

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is home to plenty of iconic weapons from both Norse and English legends, so it was only a matter of time before players discovered the legendary Excalibur sword.

Eivor is no stranger to wielding some incredibly powerful weapons – in fact, during your Viking adventure, you’ll encounter everything from flaming axes to Thor’s very own hammer. There’s certainly a lot of variety when it comes to choosing the perfect tool to dismember your enemies with.

While the game’s two-handed axes and razor-sharp swords prove lethal in their own right, the very best weapons are often those from legends.

Of course, obtaining these rare items can be a little tricky, especially when they are safely tucked away in secret locations. Not only does Excalibur look incredibly cool, but it’s also devastatingly powerful. If you wish to add this legendary sword to your arsenal, then follow our guide below.

How to find Excalibur

In order to wield this mighty sword, you’ll first need to locate all 11 tablets that are scattered across England. The 11 tablets can be found in the following locations:

Red Lichen Cavern (Hamtunscire)

Cavern of Trials (Cent)

Wicean’s Cave (Eurvicscire)

Grime’s Graves (East Anglia)

Deoraby Spar Cavern (Snotinghamscire)

Wocig (Hamtunscire)

Old Cellar (Essexe)

Santlache Mine (Suthsexe)

Once you’ve solved each cavern’s puzzle and obtained the above tablets, you’ll need to hunt down the following three Zealots:

Heike (southwest of Agnitum Tower in Essexe)

Woden (roaming around Tonbridge Monastery in Cent)

Hrothgar (northeast of the High Rocks in Suthsexe)

Myrddin’s Cave can be found in the following location.

Defeating the above Zealots will reward you with the final three stone tablets. Take your stony collection over to Myrddin’s Cave in Hamtunscire (northeast of Egbert’s Stone). Simply run to the end of the cave and insert each tablet into the stone pillars.

This will then enable you to pull Excalibur from its resting place and claim the legendary sword as your own. Excalibur has the following stats:

Atk: 123

Stun: 133

Wgt: 14

Spd: 41

Crit-Pre: 86

Heavy finishers and critical hits blind all enemies around you, making it a great weapon for those looking to deliver a lot of crowd control and damage. Pair this with any armor set that boosts your crit chance to constantly blind your enemies with flashes of brilliant light.

