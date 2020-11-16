 YouTuber Arekkz Gaming finds Thor's Hammer in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto
Assassin's Creed

YouTuber Arekkz Gaming finds Thor’s Hammer in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 16/Nov/2020 10:56

by James Busby
Assassin's Creed Valhalla Thor's Hammer
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla lets players live out their Viking fantasies, so it makes sense that one of the most iconic weapons makes an appearance. Here’s how you can obtain Thor’s hammer. 

Ubisoft’s latest open-world game is less about stealth and more about brute force – after all, Vikings aren’t exactly known for their subtlety. From gigantic two-handed swords to the lightning-fast slashes of the one-handed axe, there’s a weapon for every kind of playstyle. Of course, just like previous Assassin’s Creed games, some are much more powerful than others. 

One of the most lethal weapons in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is none other than Thor’s hammer, which has been found by YouTuber Arekkz Gaming.

This thunder-infused hammer doesn’t just look incredibly cool, it’s devastatingly powerful. If you wish to add Mjolnir to your arsenal and wield the power of the gods, then make sure you follow the guide below. 

How to find Thor’s armor

In order to wield Thor’s mighty hammer for yourself, you’ll first need to get your hands on his armor. Killing three witches will drop a piece of Thor’s armor and a dagger, which you will need if you wish to get Mjolnir. The three witches can be found in the following locations:

  • Found in East Anglia just northwest of the Ruined Tower. 
  • Found on the west side of East Anglia in the Berkelow Bog.
  • Found in the northern section of Grantebridgescire in Spalda Fens.

Once you have killed all three witches and secured their three daggers, it’s time to head back over to East Anglia. There is a crypt on the eastern side of the map (directly west of the Yare River). Head to this location and enter the small building. 

Simply insert each of the three daggers into the statue at the back of the crypt. This will give you access to the hidden room and enable you to claim Thor’s Helmet. The last piece of Thor’s armor requires you to do an endgame piece of content, so be aware of the heavy spoilers below

The final piece of Thor’s armor can be claimed by killing every single target in the Order menu. Simply follow the clues under each target to find out where each one can be located. As soon as you’ve killed each of the Order’s targets, head back over to your settlement and turn in all the medallions over to the Hidden Ones Bureau. 

Hytham will reward you with the final piece of Thor’s armor, allowing you to finally wield Thor’s mighty hammer. 

Thor’s hammer location

Assassin's Creed Valhalla map
Ubisoft
Thor’s hammer can be incredibly easy to miss the first time around.

Before you can equip Thor’s hammer, make sure you equip each piece of the god’s armor. Mjolnir can be found in Norway in the Hordafylke section of the map. Head northeast and travel to the very top of the ice-capped mountain. Once at the top, you’ll find Thor’s hammer hidden amongst some rocks, so make sure you keep your eye out for this weapon when you’ve made it to the top of the mountain. 

Simply interact with the legendary hammer to begin wielding this godly hammer and crush your enemies with deadly lightning-based attacks. Mjolnir has the following stats:

  • Atk: 130
  • Stun: 166
  • Wgt: 10
  • Spd: 44
  • Crit-Pre: 95

Every hit has a chance to stun all enemies around you, making it an extremely powerful weapon when dual wielding. Meanwhile, Thor’s armor has a set bonus that increases speed whenever you stun an enemy and increases the stun duration, so be sure to make use of this god’s powerful gear as you journey across England. 

For more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news and guides, stick with Dexerto.

Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla legendary animal locations and how to beat them

Published: 16/Nov/2020 10:52

by Alex Garton
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

It’s no easy task defeating every legendary animal and achieving the Master Hunter achievement is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It’s difficult to track down the beasts let alone slay them. Well, we’re going to tell you exactly how and where you can kill each legendary animal is Valhalla.

The world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is filled with countless dangers and threats. Some of which come in the form of legendary animals that are scattered across various regions of the game. Each is unique and offers a challenging battle to any player looking to take them on.

These will stop at nothing to defeat you in battle. Of course, these tough opponents do offer a hearty reward if they’re slain. This includes the Master Hunter achievement for defeating every legendary animal in Valhalla.

The question is, where do I find them and how do I defeat them? Well, the list below will show you exactly where each animal is located and offers a few tips to help you make sure you win the fight.

Remember to take care you’re fully prepared with supplies for the fight.

Where to find each legendary animal in Valhalla

Elk of the Bloody Peaks – Rygjafylke

The Elk of the Bloody Peaks is located in Rygjafylke.

The Elk of the Bloody Peaks is located in Rygjafykle and is the easiest of the legendary animals.

In terms of tips, you will want to focus on attacking the Elk from its side. By doing this, you’ll avoid the animal’s devastating kick and headbutt. The Elk’s attacks are all relatively telegraphed and easy to predict, so just be ready to dodge any incoming blows.

Finally, pay attention to when the Elk moves away to gain some distance, it usually means it’s lining up for a charge.

Black Shulk – East Anglia

The Black Shulk is located in East Anglia.

The Black Shulk is located in East Anglia and its attacks are fast-paced and deadly.

For this fight, you’ll want to use a spear and keep your distance or utilize a shield and wait for the perfect time to attack. It’s important you’re patient when looking to land attacks on the animal.

Similarly to the Elk, when the Shulk distances itself from you, be prepared to dodge a launching attack. After the animal has landed, capitalize on the few moments you have to land a strike. Finally, remember to consume the Winter Chantrelle scattered around the animal’s location to regain some health mid-fight.

Gemad Wulf – Lincolnscire

The Gemad Wulf is located in Lincolnscire.

The Gemad Wulf is located in Lincolnscire on the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map, and calls upon its pack to help him mid-fight.

The Wulf is located in an old ruin surrounded by walls, it will use this terrain to its advantage and attempt to jump down on you from above. Make sure you retreat to the opposite side of whichever wall the Wulf is on.

Keep in mind, the Wulf’s howl will cause a pack of other wolves to join the fight. These wolves are relatively easy to kill, just make sure you’re keeping an eye on the Wulf while you battle the rest of the pack.

The Corpse Feeders – Oxenefordscire

The Corpse Feeders are located in Oxenefordscire.

The Corpse Feeders are located in Oxenefordscire and are a pack of deadly wolves.

The Corpse Feeders’ strengths are their numbers, so taking them out one by one is the best method. In the center of the field, there is a barn-like building. Climbing on top of this will allow you to make it a 1v1 with each wolf in the pack. Only one wolf can stand on the barn at one time so this eliminates the need to track all three at once.

Alfred’s Battle Sow – Suthsexe

Alfred’s Battle Sow is located in Suthsexe.

Alfred’s Battle Sow is located in Suthsexe and has a devastating charge.

The Sow utilizes similar attacks to the Elk in that it uses a headbutt, charge, and kick. All of these attacks are telegraphed, however, can cause massive damage if they land.

The animal uses slow and heavy attacks so there are plenty of opportunities to land blows. Just make sure you’re ready to dodge any charges and attempt to attack the beast from its side. It’s worth noting the other bulls in the field will help the Sow throughout the battle.

Beast of the Hills – Sciropescire

The Beast of the Hills is located in Sciropescire.

The Beast of the Hills is located in Sciropescire and resides in the Uriconium Ruins.

The bear uses a series of charges and swipes that leave it exposed to attacks if dodged correctly. You’ll want to focus on dodging these attacks and capitalizing on the bear’s immobilized state.

Finally, look to attack the bear from behind as most of its attacks are front-facing.

The Blood Swine – Eurvicscire

The Blood Swine is located in Eurvicscire.

The Blood Swine is located in Eurvicscire and can be found roaming the reeds of a swamp, in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The Swine has similar attacks to a lot of the other legendary animals such as a charge and buck. However, the key difference in this fight is the terrain and foliage surrounding the animal.

The Swine will retreat into the bushes and attempt to charge from out of your vision. Make sure you’re fully aware of where the animal is located at all times.

Bear of the Blue Waters

GamesHedge
The Bear of the Blue Waters is located in Hordafylke.

The Bear of the Blue Waters is located in Hordafylke and resides on an island surrounded by water.

This legendary animal is very similar to the Beast of the Hills as they’re both bears and use slow but powerful attacks. You should focus on attempting to attack the bear from behind as that way you’ll avoid its swipe and smash attacks.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you locate and defeat the legendary animals of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and claim the Master Hunter achievement.

For more guides on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, stick with us here at Dexerto.