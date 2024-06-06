Early Baldur’s Gate 3 weapon makes Astarion’s companion quest much easier

Baldur’s Gate 3 legendary mace isn’t just useful for fighting the undead in Act 2, you’ll likely carry this one all the way to Act 3 as well.

There are a ton of powerful weapons you can find as you progress your playthrough in Baldur’s Gate 3, however, it’s hard to look past the Blood of Lathander. Despite you being able to get this legendary weapon in Act 1, it can be extremely useful all the way to Act 3.

The Blood of Lathander is a legendary mace that allows you to continuously shed light, making it easier to traverse the gloomy Shadow Cursed lands in Act 2. It’s also a great alternative before you can get the Pixie’s blessing from the Moonlantern or Isobel’s blessing to get through areas where the curse is more intense.

If that’s not enough, the mace also gives you access to a level 6 Sunbeam spell and allows you to blind and deal a ton of damage to nearby undead creatures. However, you’ll need to put some effort into obtaining it in a secret room within Creche Y’llek.

Larian Studios The Blood of Lathander can help give you the upper hand when facing Cazador in Act 3.

Speaking of the undead, this makes it the perfect choice if you’re looking to progress through Astarion’s companion quest in Act 3, where you’ll have to confront his vampire spawn siblings and go face-to-face with Cazador.

“I was so confused why, when I was wandering around a certain Flophouse, there were some people taking damage and then healing through walls/floors. Then I found them and realized they were Vampire Spawn taking Radiant Damage,” wrote one player in a Reddit thread.

In Flaygo’s Flophouse, you’re supposed to meet Dalyria and Pale Petras on the second floor. But if you have the Blood of Lathander equipped in your party, they’ll likely take damage and disappear before you reach them.

On the other hand, if you decide to look for the other Vampire Spawns in the sewers, the light from Blood of Lathander may cause them to aggro you. This does make it easier to spot them, though you may end up killing them on the spot.

There is, however, an option to toggle the effect of Blood of Lathander if you’d rather talk to them. Finally, when it comes to beating Cazador, you can use the weapon’s Sunbeam spell to help melt him before things get out of hand.

This not only blinds him but using the spell is basically equivalent to purging him with the power of the sun. To make things easier, make sure you also get his secret bed buff to get that sweet extra HP.