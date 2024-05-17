All weapons in Assassin’s Creed Shadows so far: Katana, Naginata, Shuriken, more

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is brimming with deadly ninja and samurai weapons for players to master, so here’s everything we’ve seen in the game so far.

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is sending players back to the Sengoku period, a time of great political turmoil within Japan. During this period, samurai and shinobi walked the lands, and bloody battles between rival daimyos were the norm.

To reflect this bloody part of history, Assassin’s Creed Shadows features iconic weapons that were widely used during this time. From deadly Katanas to foreign matchlock rifles, players will need to master them all if they wish to become the ultimate samurai and stealthy shinobi.

Article continues after ad

Assassin’s Creed Shadows weapons

Assassin’s Creed Shadows features many different historical weapons that Yasuke and Naoe can use in combat. According to IGN, every weapon has a skill tree tied to it, and players can level up their proficiency by using each weapon in battle.

Article continues after ad

It’s important to note that Yasuke and Naoe both share collected weapons, but whether each character will be able to freely wield all of them remains to be seen. After all, IGN did discover that Yasuke can use matchlock rifles, which would go against the more stealthy approach of Naoe’s shinobi playstyle.

For now, though, we’ve listed all the currently known weapons that will be in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Article continues after ad

Katana

Ubisoft

The Katana is the samurai’s archetypal weapon, so it’s not surprising then that Yasuke feels most at home using it. Delivering fast slashes and fatal parry opportunities, this deadly sword offers fantastic close-range kill potential. The trailer even shows Yasuke cutting down multiple enemies at once, suggesting there could be AoE weapon skills.

Kanabo (spiked club)

Ubisoft

If you prefer to bludgeon your foes to death, then the Kanabo (spiked club) is one weapon you’ll want to master. During the official trailer, we see Yasuke use the Kanabo to kill heavily armored enemies, while one unfortunate samurai is even launched through the air. It also appears that the Kanabo can be used in single-handed and double-handed attacks, with the latter being slower but having more impact.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bow

The Bow provides Assasin’s Creed Shadows players with a stealthy ranged option that is particularly deadly when landing headshots. Being able to snipe enemies from afar or take down a lookout sentry before infiltrating an enemy encampment will definitely be something any samurai or shinobi will want to master.

Just be aware of the arrow’s drop-off, so you’ll likely need to compensate for this when taking down enemies from afar.

Naginata

Ubisoft

The Naginta offers a lot more range than the Katana, allowing players to poke and slash their opponents from afar. This makes it particularly useful for taking down grouped units that would otherwise overwhelm you in close-quarters scenarios. If you’re a fan of spear and halberd-style gameplay, then the Naginta is one weapon you’ll want to master in Assassin’s Creed Shadows.

Article continues after ad

Shuriken

Ubisoft

This razor-sharp throwing weapon can be used to both stealthily take down foes and distract nearby enemies, allowing you to sneak up for a deadly stealth kill. As shinobi, Naoe will rely on her Shurikens to even the numbers and take down those that would pose a threat to her in close-quarters combat.

Article continues after ad

Kusarigama

Ubisoft

Naoe can be seen wielding the Kusarigama in Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ official promotion image. This deadly weapon is used by swinging the weighted chain over your head, before unleashing the blade towards your opponent.

Naoe will likely use the Kusarigama to counter any Katana and Naginata-wielding samurai as the chain can entangle both weapons, effectively disarming them in the process. This will allow the shadowy shinobi to then rush in for the kill.

Article continues after ad

Kunai

Ubisoft

Like the Shuriken, Kunai are another staple Ninja tool that can take down targets stealthily. Holistically, this small blade could easily be concealed within a shinobi’s clothes, allowing the assailant to slay their target quickly without using heavier weapons that would otherwise give away their motives.

Smoke Bombs

While categorized as a tool rather than a deadly weapon, Smoke Bombs will be invaluable to any shinobi looking to play mind games with their enemies. Smoke Bombs are incredibly useful for initiating fights, allowing you to slay blinded enemies, and effectively misdirecting those around you. Assassin’s Creed Smoke Bombs have historically enabled players to evade fights or turn the tide of even the most unfavorable fights.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Matchlock Rifles

Ubisoft

Originally brought to the shores of Japan by the Portuguese Empire in 1543, Matchlock Rifles were utilized by both samurai and ashigaru (foot soldiers) in battle. While these early gunpowder weapons lacked fast reload speeds, their effective range and ability to penetrate through armor made them a divisive attribute to any daimyo army.

During the Assassin’s Creed Shadows trailer, we see Matchlocks being used by ashigaru troops belonging to the Oda clan. So, while you’ll be able to wield these deadly rifles, you’ll also need to take extra care when facing enemies who catch you in their sights.

Article continues after ad

We’ll update this list as and when new weapons are announced, but for now, that’s every Assassin’s Creed Shadows weapon currently showcased. You can learn more about Yasuke and Naoe by heading over to our Assassin’s Creed Shadows hub.