How to unlock Sepulcher fire axe in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s world is absolutely brimming with all kinds of deadly weaponry, but one of the best weapons is the Sepulcher Axe. Here how you can add this axe to your ever-growing arsenal.

Everyone knows that Vikings have an insatiable thirst for bloody battles and shiny loot, so it makes sense that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla features plenty of powerful weapons. From deadly hunting bows to lightning-fast hand axes, there’s a weapon to sate every kind of playstyle.

Just like previous Assassin Creed games, not all weapons are made equal. In fact, some are leagues better than others. However, there is one axe that towers above a lot of the game’s sharpened tools of destruction – the Sepulcher Flaming Axe.

This guide will show you how you can get your hands on this fiery weapon.

How to find the Sepulcher Axe in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

In order to add the Sepulcher Flaming Axe to your collection, you’ll first need to reach Chapter three and do the Tilting the Balance quest line.

You will be tasked with finding the King Burgred hideout first and foremost, but there’s a very good reason to go searching chests in this area.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to find the Sepulcher fire axe in-game.

Travel to Offchurch in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Enter King Burgred’s hideout. Take down the guards with your weapons. Enter his highness’s quarters, and tie up the king. Open up the gold chest to his left and there you have it! Collect your new Sepulcher Axe and consider it job done.

The Sepulcher Axe allows you to ignite your weapon on fire after critical hits. The flames will envelop the axe for five seconds and has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

This effectively allows you to increase your DPS when equipped with another one-handed weapon. Consider using this red hot axe if you wish to unleash a fiery inferno upon your enemies, because they won’t stand a chance.