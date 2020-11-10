 How to unlock Sepulcher fire axe in Assassin's Creed Valhalla - Dexerto
How to unlock Sepulcher fire axe in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 12:27

by James Busby
Sepulcher axe assassin's creed valhalla
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s world is absolutely brimming with all kinds of deadly weaponry, but one of the best weapons is the Sepulcher Axe. Here how you can add this axe to your ever-growing arsenal. 

Everyone knows that Vikings have an insatiable thirst for bloody battles and shiny loot, so it makes sense that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla features plenty of powerful weapons. From deadly hunting bows to lightning-fast hand axes, there’s a weapon to sate every kind of playstyle. 

Just like previous Assassin Creed games, not all weapons are made equal. In fact, some are leagues better than others. However, there is one axe that towers above a lot of the game’s sharpened tools of destruction – the Sepulcher Flaming Axe.

This guide will show you how you can get your hands on this fiery weapon. 

How to find the Sepulcher Axe in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

In order to add the Sepulcher Flaming Axe to your collection, you’ll first need to reach Chapter three and do the Tilting the Balance quest line.

You will be tasked with finding the King Burgred hideout first and foremost, but there’s a very good reason to go searching chests in this area. 

Sepulchor axe location in Assassin's Creed
Here’s where you can find the flaming Sepulcher axe in Valhalla.

Below is a step-by-step guide on how to find the Sepulcher fire axe in-game. 

  1. Travel to Offchurch in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
  2. Enter King Burgred’s hideout.
  3. Take down the guards with your weapons.
  4. Enter his highness’s quarters, and tie up the king.
  5. Open up the gold chest to his left and there you have it!
  6. Collect your new Sepulcher Axe and consider it job done.

The Sepulcher Axe allows you to ignite your weapon on fire after critical hits. The flames will envelop the axe for five seconds and has a cooldown of 10 seconds.

This effectively allows you to increase your DPS when equipped with another one-handed weapon. Consider using this red hot axe if you wish to unleash a fiery inferno upon your enemies, because they won’t stand a chance. 

How to change Eivor’s gender in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 11:51

by Andrew Highton
male and female eivor in assassins creed valhalla
Gender is a smaller aspect in the grand scheme of a huge, open-world game like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, but people prefer to have control over their character and how they are portrayed. This guide will show you exactly how to pick and change it. 

The ability to change gender is an important part of video game modernization. It shows how far we’ve come, and also highlights the need for complete customization of a character we’re going to be spending many hours with.

The good news is that you’re not penalized for any decision that you come to. Therefore, you’re never left with a feeling of “what if?” Ubisoft simply wants to supply players with even more ways of tackling their new game.

How to pick Eivor’s gender

picking eivor's gender in assassin's creed valhalla

Lots of people have their own personal preferences and are accustomed to choosing a particular gender when prompted to.

So naturally, you’d like the choice, and we can tell you how to accomplish that.

  1. Start up Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
  2. Hit Story and a cutscene will start up, where you will see Eivor as a child.
  3. Pick one of three options: Male, Female, or “Let the ANIMUS choose.”
  4. Once you have selected Male or Female, you’re still able to switch your character manually during the game.

If the player picks Let the ANIMUS choose, then the game will automatically switch between the genders at various points throughout the game automatically.

How to change Eivor’s gender manually

As we mentioned earlier, if you decide you want to keep things fresh, then you can always alter the gender yourself.

Here’s how to do that.

  1. Pause your game.
  2. Press up on the d-pad.
  3. Choose your character’s gender.

There you go, hopefully, that’s a big help in managing your journey with Eivor.

Will it affect your game?

eivor in assassin's creed valhalla
Eivor can be whichever gender you want.

This is an adequate question to the game’s gender option, given the path that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey took. Ubisoft‘s previous game allowed players to choose either Kassandra or Alexios, which greatly influenced the narrative.

Thankfully, unlike Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, whichever gender you pick won’t alter the game in any way. Because of how easily you can switch up the genders, it makes sense to not have the unassigned gender as a separate character, which is great as it eliminates the feeling of leaving content out and keeps the story simple.

For more news and guides on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, then check out our Assassin’s Creed hub for all your information.