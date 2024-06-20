MTG Assassin’s Creed Excalibur artifact is perfect for your Voltron commander

Excalibur, Sword of Eden is a brand new Equipment Artifact debuting in MTG’s Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed set. This Legendary blade can boost your Creatures to huge levels of power and reduce its own casting cost to a potential zero.

Other Legendary Isu Artifacts like Staff of Eden, Vault’s Key are highly useful thanks to graveyard theft and card draw. Excalibur, Sword of Eden doesn’t offer the same value plays but sets itself apart through incredible combat efficacy and being free to cast with the right preparation.

Excalibur, Sword of Eden joins the ranks of other colorless Artifacts like Blightsteel Colossus whose cost exceeds ten mana. Coming in for a cost of 12, this would be an exorbitant price to pay for most Equipment in MTG, but thankfully Excalibur has an in-built way of reducing its casting cost.

Article continues after ad

This card costs X less to cast, where X is the combined mana value of all Historic permanents you control meaning Artifacts, Legendaries, and Sagas.

Article continues after ad

Ubisoft/WotC

Excalibur, Sword of Eden grants its equipped Creature a whopping +10/+10, turning even a humble 1/1 into a huge threat on the field. While this blade only costs 2 generic mana to equip, regular Creatures are incapable of wielding Excalibur. Only Legendary Creatures can equip this Artifact.

MTG players have been flocking to Excalibur, Sword of Eden since its reveal. This card is one of the most anticipated parts of Universes Beyond: Assassin’s Creed thanks to its style, simplicity, and ease of casting. As said by one player: “We love a 12 mana enormous sword.”

Article continues after ad

Other fans have immediately begun planning combos and Commanders for this high-power Assassin’s Creed Artifact, with one fan pointing out: “Tetsuo, Imperial Champion is gonna love this.” Excalibur, Sword of Eden would be the highest-value Equipment available for Tetsuo, pumping the card’s burn effect up to previously unseen levels of power.