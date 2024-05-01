As an RPG, Fallout 4 has an outstanding array of Melee weapons players can try while exploring The Commonwealth. To help you choose the one that fits your playstyle, here’s our ranking of the best Melee weapons in Bethesda’s game.

There are over 50 Melee weapons in Fallout 4 and they are divided into two groups: Bladed and Blunt. While the first ones focus on dismembering the enemy, the latter ones are used to stagger opponents more frequently.

To make things even more overwhelming for those who enjoy close-ranged combat, each weapon’s bonuses depend on their type, which can be Normal, Legendary, or Unique, and some of them can even have additional effects like bleeding or radiation.

So, to narrow your choices, here are the best Melee weapons in Fallout 4 ranked from best to worst.

Contents

1. Kremvh’s Tooth

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Unique

Damage : 28 + 3 (Poison)

: 28 + 3 (Poison) Bonus effect : +3 points of Poison damage

: +3 points of Poison damage Speed : Medium

: Medium AP cost : 30

: 30 Weight : 2

: 2 Value: 50 Caps

The ultimate Melee weapon in Fallout 4 is the Kremvh’s Tooth, made from a machete and a mod called ‘sacrificial blade’. This unique and strong weapon has serrated edges that allow players to deal Bleed damage, while already including Poison damage and a very high DPS.

Location: At the bottom of Dunwich Borers.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess

2. Shishkebab

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Normal / Legendary

Damage : 13 + 13 (Energy)

: 13 + 13 (Energy) Speed : Medium

: Medium Bonus effect : None

: None AP cost : 35

: 35 Weight : 3

: 3 Value: 200 Caps

The Shishkebab is a fan-favorite Melee weapon from Fallout 4 and the overall best sword. This very cool-looking blade is packed with some mounted nozzles that emit flames when swung, giving the sword a spectacular visual effect. It deals both physical damage and Energy damage, but if you have the Blacksmith 3 Perk, you can increase it by adding the Extra Flame Jets mod.

Location: Obtained as a reward for defeating the leader of the Forged, Slug, during the Out of the Fire quest. A Legendary variation can be acquired when defeating a legendary enemy.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess

3. General Chao’s Revenge

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Unique

Damage : 28

: 28 Speed : Medium

: Medium Bonus effect : +50% damage to robots

: +50% damage to robots AP cost : 35

: 35 Weight : 3

: 3 Value: 775 Caps

Another great sword in the game is General Chao’s Revenge, a stronger variant of the already great Chinese Officer’s Sword. Its special effect allows it to deal extra damage to robots, and if you add a mod such as the Serrated Blade or Electrified Blade, you can add Bleed and Energy damage, making it quite unstoppable against enemies with large health pools.

Location: Bought from Trudy in the Drumlin Diner. You must resolve Wolfgang’s situation without Trudy dying, so she’ll become a merchant.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues

4. Pickman’s Blade

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Unique

Damage : 15 + 35 (Bleed)

: 15 + 35 (Bleed) Speed : Fast

: Fast Bonus effect : +0.5x Sneak Attack damage

: +0.5x Sneak Attack damage AP cost : 20

: 20 Weight : 1

: 1 Value: 143 Caps

Even though it looks small and harmless, the Pickman’s Blade is incredible and super fast. This weapon has two abilities, the Wounding effect, which causes Bleed damage, and its special bonus effect which deals an additional sneak attack damage multiplier and more Bleed damage. The Pickman’s Blade will allow you to bleed out any enemy that comes your way, including those with higher levels during the game’s second half.

Location: Inside the Master-locked wall safe behind Pickman’s painting “Picnic for Stanley”.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess / Bladed Bravado / Pack Alpha

5. Ripper

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Normal

Damage : 4

: 4 Speed : Very Fast

: Very Fast Bonus effect : None

: None AP cost : 40

: 40 Weight : 6

: 6 Value: 50 Caps

Operating like a short-bladed chainsaw, the Ripper delivers ultra-rapid damage, making it ideal for shredding through enemies with low armor. Despite having a low damage per individual hit, it is so fast, that the DPS ends up scaling a lot. You can even add the Curved Blade or Extended Blade mods to increase damage and add some Bleeding.

Location: Bought from multiple vendors such as Arturo Rodriguez, Cricket, or Tinker Tom. It can also be found inside a shack next to a yellow house in the West Everett Estates.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess

6. Grognak’s Axe

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Unique

Damage : 25 + 10 (Bleed)

: 25 + 10 (Bleed) Speed : Medium

: Medium Bonus effect : +50% chance to Stagger

: +50% chance to Stagger AP cost : 20

: 20 Weight : 10

: 10 Value: 100 Caps

This barbarian axe is another fan-favorite due to its high base damage, Bleed damage, and unique effect, which increases the chance of disarming an opponent. It can’t be upgraded, but it only requires 2 Strength for players to yield it, so it’s useful as a primary or even secondary weapon.

Location: Inside an Advanced-locked display case behind the front desk of Hubris Comics.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess

7. Cito’s Shiny Slugger

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Blunt Unique

Damage : 123

: 123 Speed : Slow

: Slow Bonus effect : Refills AP on Critical hits

: Refills AP on Critical hits AP cost : 35

: 35 Weight : 7.5

: 7.5 Value: 175 Caps

This improved baseball bat is a powerful and unique weapon that offers players a very high damage output, improved durability, and a useful effect. With Cito’s Shiny Slugger, you’ll be able to deliver devastating blows while recovering AP with each Critical Hit, allowing you to keep hitting your enemy almost nonstop. Plus, plenty of mods can be used to add physical, Fire, Bleed, and even Energy damage.

Location: Obtained as a reward from Cito after clearing out all gatorclaws in the Safari Adventure quest from the Nuka-World DLC.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess

8. 2076 World Series Baseball Bat

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Blunt Unique

Damage : 16

: 16 Speed : Slow

: Slow Bonus effect : 6% chance of sending targets flying

: 6% chance of sending targets flying AP cost : 35

: 35 Weight : 3

: 3 Value: 325 Caps

The particularity of this baseball bat is its special effect, which can send enemies flying, making it not only a good but also a fun weapon. Despite being slow, it deals a good amount of damage per hit and as Cito’s Shiny Slugger, it can be modified to increase its physical damage or add Fire, Bleed, and Energy damage as well.

Location: In the display on the right side of the ‘Treasures’ exhibit in Jamaica Plain Town Hall basement.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess

9. Shem Drowne Sword

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Unique

Damage : 16 + 9 (Radiation)

: 16 + 9 (Radiation) Speed : Medium

: Medium Bonus effect : Targets are irradiated on hit

: Targets are irradiated on hit AP cost : 35

: 35 Weight : 3

: 3 Value: 250 Caps

The Shem Drowne Sword is one of the few Melee weapons that can deal Radiation damage, gradually draining the enemies’ health. Players can also add Energy damage and the chance to stun enemies by using the Electrified or Stun Pack mods.

Location: Obtained as a reward in Shem Drowne’s grave after completing The Gilded Grasshopper side quest.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess / Nuclear Physicist

10. Chinese Officer Sword

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Normal

Damage : 16

: 16 Speed : Medium

: Medium Bonus effect : None

: None AP cost : 35

: 35 Weight : 3

: 3 Value: 50 Caps

The Chinese Officer Sword is a versatile, fast, and reliable melee weapon that can be used to take down enemies with heavier weapons. Players can use the Serrated Blade mod to add Bleed damage, the Electrified Blade mod to add Electrical damage, or mix both for a dual effect.

Location: Sold by Arturo Rodriguez in Diamond City, found on a dresser on Yangtze-31, dropped by the watcher of Covenant (Swanson), and more.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess

11. Pole Hook

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Blunt Normal

Damage : 30

: 30 Speed : Slow

: Slow Bonus effect : None

: None AP cost : 40

: 40 Weight : 7

: 7 Value: 52 Caps

The Far Harbor DLC introduced a new set of weapons to Fallout 4, such as the Pole Hook, one of the strongest of them all. It has a very high base damage which can be increased with the Puncturing mod. This upgrade also adds the Piercing effect that allows players to pierce through the enemies’ armor, especially when heavily armored.

Location: Sold by Allen Lee in Far Harbor.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess

12. Super Sledge

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Blunt Normal

Damage : 40

: 40 Speed : Slow

: Slow Bonus effect : None

: None AP cost : 45

: 45 Weight : 20

: 20 Value: 180 Caps

An iconic weapon in the Fallout series, the Super Sledge packs a punch with its massive damage and long reach, killing most common enemies in just two blows. Both Heating Coil and Stun Pack mods can add Energy damage to the already powerful Super Sledge.

Location: Sold by Arturo Rodriguez in Diamond City, found on the body of Hammer in West Everett Estates, wielded by Super Mutants, and more.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess / Pack Alpha

13. Assaultron Blade

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Normal

Damage : 17

: 17 Speed : Medium

: Medium Bonus effect : None

: None AP cost : 35

: 35 Weight : 3

: 3 Value: 50 Caps

As the name implies, the Assaultron Blade is made from an Assaultron robot and was added with the Automatron DLC. It has decent damage and speed and can be upgraded using the Electrified mod, which boosts its DPS and adds Energy damage.

Location: Inside a steamer trunk in the Fort Hagen Hangar during the Headhunting quest.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess

14. The Harvester

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Unique

Damage : 9

: 9 Speed : Very Fast

: Very Fast Bonus effect : Chance to stagger on hit

: Chance to stagger on hit AP cost : 40

: 40 Weight : 6

: 6 Value: 250 Caps

The Harvester is a variant of the Ripper that can be found in the Far Harbor DLC. Even though it can’t be upgraded with mods, the combination of decent damage, plus very fast speed and the special effect to stagger on hit makes this a great weapon to wield in the wastelands.

Location: Inside the red steamer trunk on the top floor of the largest building in Echo Lake Lumber.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues

15. Atom’s Judgement

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Blunt Unique

Damage : 40 + 100 (Radiation)

: 40 + 100 (Radiation) Speed : Slow

: Slow Bonus effect : +100 Radiation damage

: +100 Radiation damage AP cost : 45

: 45 Weight : 20

: 20 Value: 900 Caps

A hammer with four fusion cores that deals outstanding physical and Radiation damage, making it very easy to get rid of any human enemy, as their health will be drained in seconds. Those looking to add even more power to Atom’s Judgement can use the Heating Coil or Stun Pack mods for Energy damage and the possibility to stun enemies.

Location: Given to the Sole Survivor after completing the Children of Atom quest The Herectic for Grand Zealot Richter in the Nucleus.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess / Nuclear Physicist / Pack Alpha

16. Throatslicer

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Unique

Damage : 20

: 20 Speed : Fast

: Fast Bonus effect : +25 points of Bleeding damage

: +25 points of Bleeding damage AP cost : –

: – Weight : 2

: 2 Value: 3420 Caps

Another Nuka-World DLC addition, the Throatslicer is a variant of the Disciples Blade, offering high physical damage at a fast pace with the addition of Bleed damage thanks to the Wounding legendary effect. It can benefit from extra damage thanks to the Hacking Blade and Serrated Hacking Blade mods, or more Bleed damage when using the Knife Blade or Cutlass Blade mods.

Location: Sold by Katelyn Alden at the Nuka-Town market.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess / Bladed Bravado / Pack Alpha

17. Sword of Wonders

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Unique

Damage : 16

: 16 Speed : Medium

: Medium Bonus effect : Ignores 30% of the target’s damage and energy resistance

: Ignores 30% of the target’s damage and energy resistance AP cost : –

: – Weight : 3

: 3 Value: 325 Caps

The Sword of Wonders was included in the Nuka-World DLC and packs a legendary effect that is unique to it, which ignores 30% of the enemies’ damage and energy resistances, opening the window for players to deal much more damage. It cannot be upgraded with mods, but its good damage and speed should be enough, as you’ll be using it mainly for its bonus effect.

Location: Obtained by convincing Oswald to leave peacefully in A Magical Kingdom quest. If Oswald is killed, it can be looted off of his body.

Damage Perks: –

18. Big Jim

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Blunt Unique

Damage : 13

: 13 Speed : Medium

: Medium Bonus effect : 20% chance of crippling the target’s leg

: 20% chance of crippling the target’s leg AP cost : 35

: 35 Weight : 2

: 2 Value: 150 Caps

It might not look as much, but this pipe wrench has a very useful (and entertaining) bonus effect called the Kneecapper, which increases the chance of crippling your enemy’s leg, disabling them, and making it easier for you to attack without getting much damage.

Location: On a metal table in the Walden Pond’s gift shop’s basement.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess

19. Mr. Handy Buzz Blade

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Normal

Damage : 5

: 5 Speed : Very Fast

: Very Fast Bonus effect : None

: None AP cost : 40

: 40 Weight : 10

: 10 Value: 50 Caps

A unique weapon from the Automatron DLC, the Mr. Handy Buzz Blade is a buzz saw arm from a Mr. Handy robot with an engine and shaft. This cool-looking weapon deals physical damage at an extremely fast pace, much like the Ripper, and can benefit from Energy damage if the Electrified mod is added.

Location: Sold by Isabel Cruz after the Restoring Order quest or found in a trunk near the exit of Fort Hagen Hangar.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess

20. Disciples Blade

BETHESDA

CATEGORY TYPE Bladed Normal / Legendary

Damage : 20

: 20 Speed : Fast

: Fast Bonus effect : None

: None AP cost : 20

: 20 Weight : 1.5

: 1.5 Value: 80 Caps

The Disciples Blade is a knife from the Nuka-World DLC with good damage and speed. This weapon is mainly carried by Disciples and is quite easy to find. It’s not an outstanding weapon like this, but once you add a mod, things change drastically. For example, the Serrated Hacking Blade mod increases the chance of crippling enemies, adds extra limb damage, as well as regular physical damage. Other useful mods include Hacking Blade, Knife Blade, and Cutlass Blade.

Location: Can be stolen from Nisha’s inventory, sometimes dropped by Disciples and a legendary variation can be bought from Katelyn Alden in Nuka-Town Market.

Damage Perks: Big Leagues / Bloody Mess / Bladed Bravado / Pack Alpha

