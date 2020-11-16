 Assassin's Creed Valhalla legendary animal locations and how to beat them - Dexerto
Logo
Assassin's Creed

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla legendary animal locations and how to beat them

Published: 16/Nov/2020 10:52

by Alex Garton
Ubisoft

Share

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

It’s no easy task defeating every legendary animal and achieving the Master Hunter achievement is Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. It’s difficult to track down the beasts let alone slay them. Well, we’re going to tell you exactly how and where you can kill each legendary animal is Valhalla.

The world of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is filled with countless dangers and threats. Some of which come in the form of legendary animals that are scattered across various regions of the game. Each is unique and offers a challenging battle to any player looking to take them on.

These will stop at nothing to defeat you in battle. Of course, these tough opponents do offer a hearty reward if they’re slain. This includes the Master Hunter achievement for defeating every legendary animal in Valhalla.

The question is, where do I find them and how do I defeat them? Well, the list below will show you exactly where each animal is located and offers a few tips to help you make sure you win the fight.

Remember to take care you’re fully prepared with supplies for the fight.

Where to find each legendary animal in Valhalla

Elk of the Bloody Peaks – Rygjafylke

The Elk of the Bloody Peaks is located in Rygjafylke.

The Elk of the Bloody Peaks is located in Rygjafykle and is the easiest of the legendary animals.

In terms of tips, you will want to focus on attacking the Elk from its side. By doing this, you’ll avoid the animal’s devastating kick and headbutt. The Elk’s attacks are all relatively telegraphed and easy to predict, so just be ready to dodge any incoming blows.

Finally, pay attention to when the Elk moves away to gain some distance, it usually means it’s lining up for a charge.

Black Shulk – East Anglia

The Black Shulk is located in East Anglia.

The Black Shulk is located in East Anglia and its attacks are fast-paced and deadly.

For this fight, you’ll want to use a spear and keep your distance or utilize a shield and wait for the perfect time to attack. It’s important you’re patient when looking to land attacks on the animal.

Similarly to the Elk, when the Shulk distances itself from you, be prepared to dodge a launching attack. After the animal has landed, capitalize on the few moments you have to land a strike. Finally, remember to consume the Winter Chantrelle scattered around the animal’s location to regain some health mid-fight.

Gemad Wulf – Lincolnscire

The Gemad Wulf is located in Lincolnscire.

The Gemad Wulf is located in Lincolnscire on the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map, and calls upon its pack to help him mid-fight.

The Wulf is located in an old ruin surrounded by walls, it will use this terrain to its advantage and attempt to jump down on you from above. Make sure you retreat to the opposite side of whichever wall the Wulf is on.

Keep in mind, the Wulf’s howl will cause a pack of other wolves to join the fight. These wolves are relatively easy to kill, just make sure you’re keeping an eye on the Wulf while you battle the rest of the pack.

The Corpse Feeders – Oxenefordscire

The Corpse Feeders are located in Oxenefordscire.

The Corpse Feeders are located in Oxenefordscire and are a pack of deadly wolves.

The Corpse Feeders’ strengths are their numbers, so taking them out one by one is the best method. In the center of the field, there is a barn-like building. Climbing on top of this will allow you to make it a 1v1 with each wolf in the pack. Only one wolf can stand on the barn at one time so this eliminates the need to track all three at once.

Alfred’s Battle Sow – Suthsexe

Alfred’s Battle Sow is located in Suthsexe.

Alfred’s Battle Sow is located in Suthsexe and has a devastating charge.

The Sow utilizes similar attacks to the Elk in that it uses a headbutt, charge, and kick. All of these attacks are telegraphed, however, can cause massive damage if they land.

The animal uses slow and heavy attacks so there are plenty of opportunities to land blows. Just make sure you’re ready to dodge any charges and attempt to attack the beast from its side. It’s worth noting the other bulls in the field will help the Sow throughout the battle.

Beast of the Hills – Sciropescire

The Beast of the Hills is located in Sciropescire.

The Beast of the Hills is located in Sciropescire and resides in the Uriconium Ruins.

The bear uses a series of charges and swipes that leave it exposed to attacks if dodged correctly. You’ll want to focus on dodging these attacks and capitalizing on the bear’s immobilized state.

Finally, look to attack the bear from behind as most of its attacks are front-facing.

The Blood Swine – Eurvicscire

The Blood Swine is located in Eurvicscire.

The Blood Swine is located in Eurvicscire and can be found roaming the reeds of a swamp, in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The Swine has similar attacks to a lot of the other legendary animals such as a charge and buck. However, the key difference in this fight is the terrain and foliage surrounding the animal.

The Swine will retreat into the bushes and attempt to charge from out of your vision. Make sure you’re fully aware of where the animal is located at all times.

Bear of the Blue Waters

GamesHedge
The Bear of the Blue Waters is located in Hordafylke.

The Bear of the Blue Waters is located in Hordafylke and resides on an island surrounded by water.

This legendary animal is very similar to the Beast of the Hills as they’re both bears and use slow but powerful attacks. You should focus on attempting to attack the bear from behind as that way you’ll avoid its swipe and smash attacks.

Hopefully, this guide has helped you locate and defeat the legendary animals of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and claim the Master Hunter achievement.

For more guides on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, stick with us here at Dexerto.

Assassin's Creed

Shroud explains why Assassin’s Creed Valhalla isn’t his game of the year

Published: 13/Nov/2020 13:45 Updated: 13/Nov/2020 16:28

by Lauren Bergin
shroud-valhalla
Ubisoft, shroud

Share

shroud

With the hype around Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla at an all-time high, gamers across the world are debating whether or not it’s worthy of being called game of the year. Shroud, however, isn’t convinced.

With Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla finally dropping earlier in November, the gaming universe has went wild. The newest instalment of the popular franchise has been a while in the making, and for a lot of fans it’s some welcome respite to a turbulent 2020.

Across the board critics and gamers have praised the game’s beautiful graphics and masterful storytelling, sparking discussion as to whether or not the game might be the best to be released this calendar year.

Former CSGO pro player Shroud has now given his two cents, as to whether or not he thinks the game should be made game of the year.

assassin's creed valhalla
Ubisoft
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is visually beautiful, but is it anything more than that?

Shroud not convinced Valhalla deserves game of the year

While he was playing Valhalla on Twitch, one member of the chat pressed him on the idea. As soon as he saw the message, though, he said: “No, absolutely not” whilst laughing off the comment.

He describes the direction of the game as being “cash money”, stating that “the direction of the game isn’t to like, polish everything, be perfect, make sure all the lipsyncs are good, make sure all the animations are good”

He goes on to state that the devs could easily achieve a better game experience, but that just ” isn’t the name of this game – the name of this game is to get something out there relatively quickly that people can spend hundreds of hours on.”

Instead, he cites God of War and Cyberpunk 2077 as game of the year worth games, despite the fact that Cyberpunk ‘isn’t even out yet’.

Shroud’s experience of the game has hardly been overwhelmingly positive, as the popular streamer discovered a hilarious collection of bugs and glitches while playing. Though, even those he decided to laugh off while playing, and that’s why people watch him – the unpredictable moments.

While it may sound cynical, it appears that there’s a good bit of logic to shroud’s statement. Maybe as he progresses further into the game he’ll change his mind, but currently he’s determined that the idea of Valhalla as game of the year is laughable.