Best Assassin's Creed Valhalla skills to crush your enemies - Dexerto

Best Assassin’s Creed Valhalla skills to crush your enemies

Published: 10/Nov/2020 16:42

by James Busby
AC Valhalla Skill Tree
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s skill tree is absolutely brimming with all kinds of unique abilities that help you tailor your character around specific archetypes and playstyles. Discover which skills you should be using in our guide below. 

Whether you wish to sneak into enemy encampments and slit their throats with stealthy backstabs or charge into the fray with heavy melee attacks, there’s a skill for every style of play. Choosing which skills to spend your hard-earned skill points on can be tricky in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, especially when there are some many unique moves to master.

The Raven, Bear, and Wolf skill trees all have their own unique strengths and weaknesses, but there are some skills that are just better than others. In order to find out which ones you should purchase, we’ve outlined some of the best in the game

Best Melee Skills

Stomp

AC Valhalla Stomp skill

If you’re a melee-focused player, then chances are you’ll be knocking your enemies down a lot, especially weaker units that are less stable on their feet. As the name suggests, Stomp gives you the ability to crush your opponent with a bone-crunching boot to the head.

Parry Damage

AC Valhalla Parry Damage skill

Parrying is already very potent as it allows you to dish out extra damage during your enemy’s stagger, but Parry Damage makes this counter even more deadly. Whenever you successfully parry your foe, you’ll do damage to their health bar. This turns the already powerful parry into an even more lethal skill. 

Warrior Takedown

AC Valhalla Warrior Takedown

Unlike the stealthy Advanced Assassination found in the Stealth tree, the Warrior Takedown forgoes this quiet approach to combat. Instead, your character will perform an incredibly gory kill on an unaware enemy. Not only does this skill send the head of your victim flying, but it also alerts all enemies around you.

Players are rewarded for this brazen act as your adrenaline will fill for every enemy that has been alerted. While stealth can be incredibly rewarding, there are times when you need to unleash your inner Viking. 

Perfect Attack

AC Valhalla Perfect Attack skill

This skill may be simple in its premise but it is incredibly potent for any melee build. Simply hit the attack button during a weapon swing to do more damage on the next hit. Having a skill that buffs your next hit is fantastic for those that wish to truly crush their foes in combat. After all, who doesn’t like dealing extra damage for just tapping a button? 

Adrenaline Fiend

AC Valhalla Adrenaline Fiend skill

When one or more adrenaline slots are filled, you gain a damage boost and attack-speed boost. This effect augments with each slot filled. Having straight stat increases your damage is always going to be beneficial no matter your build, especially when you combine it with the Adrenaline Upgrades. 

Best Stealth Skills

Breakfall

Assassin's Creed Breakfall skill

This skill is a must for any adventurer looking to traverse the mountainous lands a little easier. When equipped, Eivor automatically performs a roll when landing from a dangerous height, reducing the amount of damage taken. While it won’t increase your damage in combat, it will save you from any frustrating deaths. 

Auto-Loot

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Auto-Loot skill

Having to mash the pick up button whenever you kill an enemy can get tiring pretty quickly. Fortunately, this skill automatically does all the hard work for you. The Auto-Loot skill kicks in after every melee kill or stealth takedown. 

Backstab

Assassins Creed Valhalla Backstab

Landing lethal blows on an enemy’s back will inflict increased damage and cause them to stagger, giving you a few precious seconds to weave in more deadly attacks. Not only is backstab a great way to bolster your damage in combat, it also rewards those that exploit an enemy’s weakness. 

Advanced Assassination

Being able to instantly assassinate high-level targets is always going to be useful, particularly if you wish to breeze through certain sections of the game. Simply sneak up to any high-level enemies and follow the on-screen prompt to unleash a devastating stealth kill.  

Brush with Death

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Brush with Death skill

Any skill that allows you to weave in more lethal hits is always going to be extremely beneficial to any build in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. This skill slows downtime whenever you successfully dodge an enemy attack, giving you plenty of time to unleash a flurry of devastating attacks. 

Best Ranged Skills

Sprint Attack

AC Valhalla Sprint Attack skill

There’s nothing better than running up to your enemies and delivering a deadly axe blow that knocks them to the ground. This skill is a must for any melee-focused build that wishes to quickly close the gap and get into the very thick of a fight. 

Last Chance Healing

AC Valhalla Last Chance Healing skill

Sometimes a fight can get particularly heated and things can quickly start to take a turn for the worse. This is particularly true when you’re facing the game’s trickier enemies. Last Chance Healing slows downtime whenever you enter a critical state, enabling you to flee the fight or quickly wolf down any healing items.

As a result, this skill is a must for any player that’s looking to increase their survivability. 

Grit

AC Valhalla Grit skill

Grit enables you to heal the red portion of your health bar whenever you land any melee hits, making it a great skill that rewards hyper-aggressive play. Combine this with any fast one-handed weapons and you have a recipe for success. 

Adrenaline Upgrade

AC Valhalla Adrenaline Upgrade skill

This is one is a no brainer and should be a top priority for any player looking to increase their damage and attack speed. Having an extra Adrenaline Slot is always going to be extremely beneficial, so purchase this on every skill tree as soon as you can. 

Battleground Bolt

AC Valhalla Battleground Bolt skill

Melee focused builds are incredibly strong, but they often lack any forms of ranged attacks. Fortunately, Battleground Bolt alleviates this issue. simply pick up the nearest discarded weapon to automatically throw it at an enemy. Those pesky archers won’t even know what hit them. 

So, if you prefer to play aggressively and take out opponents in the thick of the action, you should consider choosing skills from melee tree. For those that prefer to assassinate targets up close and from afar, then the Ranged and Stealth skills will be more to your liking.

For more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news and guides, stick with Dexerto.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Gameplay, locations, leaks & more

Published: 10/Nov/2020 16:22

by Daniel Cleary
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft has released the next installment of the ever-popular Assassin’s Creed franchise. Here’s everything we know about Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, including information on locations, gameplay, and much more.

Ubisoft games fans know all too well that the prior game in this series was released back in 2018, Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey. They have been eager to get their hands on the new title since rumors began to spread in January, and now we have it available to play.

Leakers had been sharing unconfirmed information about the new AC title for months. However, the developers finally made an official reveal with their April 29 live stream. A popular graphic designer, BossLogic, created some incredible artwork for the new game, live on stream, which confirmed the new release would be set in the Viking era.

BossLogic / Ubisoft
Fans watched the setting reveal unfold as BossLogic live-streamed his progress of the Assassin’s Creed artwork from scratch.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla release date & trailer

The next Assassin’s Creed title reportedly had its release date for Xbox One leaked on July 11 after the Italian Instagram account for the game uploaded a trailer early with the reveal at the end.

While we now know this is not true, it’s still interesting to see that the leakers weren’t far off of the actual release date of November 10, 2020.

Ubisoft gave fans a first look at the game during the Xbox Series X event on May 7 after the initial reveal. Their reveal includes a brand-new trailer, also confirming that it is being developed with next-gen consoles in mind.

The First Look Gameplay trailer consists of plenty of action. Developers also shared a glimpse at the world that fans can expect to enjoy when Valhalla drops. You can watch the full Assassin’s Creed Valhalla trailer below.

 

What locations will be in the game?

Fans of Viking history rejoice! Your Valhalla adventure takes place during England’s Dark Ages in the 9th century. Players will be able to travel between four major English kingdoms during that time period, Wessex, Northumbria, East Anglia, and Mercia, according to previous Creative Director Ashraf Ismail.

Specific cities such as London, Winchester, and York, as well as smaller towns, should also be included for the game’s launch. Norway will also play a major role as your character’s homeland in the story, with the potential to travel between the two countries.

Ismail claimed that, although Norway and England are set to make up the core of the map, the world will still have many surprises in store that won’t be shared with AC fans quite yet. Stonehenge and other popular attractions have also been teased in the latest trailer.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla story and characters

Since the story of Ezio Auditore came to a close in Revelations, every Assassin’s Creed title has introduced a new leading character. You can choose between a male or female protagonist and customize your character, Eivor, in a number of ways. Eivor’s story will show the character leaving their war-ravaged home country and leading their clan to the shores of England.

King Alfred of Wessex, and his Saxon forces, will be waiting for them in resistance on their arrival. Players will encounter some Assassins along Eivor’s journey. Eventually, players will begin aiding the Assassins in the classic conflict against the Templars.

Similar to titles such as Origins and Odyssey, Ubisoft will be taking inspiration from Norse Mythology. Many of the historical figures or even gods could play crucial roles in the game’s main storyline.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay

As it is set during the Viking era, fans of the series can expect to wield some powerful dual-wield weapons such as classic combat axes, swords & shields, and much more.

Players also get more unique gameplay features in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. These include raids, growing your settlements, and the ability to expand political power and influence in-game.

Ubisoft revealed that there are many more “Advanced RPG mechanics” compared to previous titles. The developers said that these features will provide players with multiple paths to take during their playthrough.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla also contains many features that fans of the franchise have come to love. These include naval travel, stealth gameplay, and the return of hidden blades following their absence in Odyssey.

Ubisoft’s Valhalla is now available to play, so make sure to check it out now on your favorite platform!