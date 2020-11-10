Where to find the Hrafn Guard Light Shield in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Dexerto

While the average foot soldier may not pose a threat in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll need to exercise a little extra caution against the game’s tougher enemies. Here’s how you find the rare Hrafn Guard Light Shield and bolster your defense.

In order to increase your survivability in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and avoid a grizzly death, it’s sometimes best to avoid unleashing an all-out attack. If you’re after a more defensive approach to combat, then you’ll want to add the Hrafn Guard shield to your collection. This shield is just light enough to keep you on your toes, while also still remaining extremely robust.

Whether you’re struggling to survive against the Anglo-Saxon hordes or the numerous fantasy creatures that inhabit the land, you want to increase your defense. To help aid you in your plundering, we’ve put together a guide that will show you how you can get your hands on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s rare Hrafn Guard shield.

How to find the Hrafn Guard shield

In order to add this stalwart shield to your collection, you’ll first need to travel to Venonis (Southern point of Ledecestrescire). Once you have fast traveled to this location, simply head over to the ruin directly in front of you.

The door to the building is locked, so you’ll need to head around the back instead. There’s actually a knack to opening the doors in this part, too.

There’s a few enemies to fend off at the ruins, so it’s important that you enter the building not only with plenty of healing items but also arrows for your bow.

To make things as easy as possible, we’ll do a step-by-step guide for you.

Visit Venonis in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Walk up to the main ruins, and enter via the back entrance. Get onto the roof on the right side of the building. Walk across the tightrope, and zipwire to the next vantage point. Pull out your arrow and shoot the lock off the door. Open the door, attack the enemies, and climb up to their position afterwards. Destroy the wooden posts and claim your Hrafn Guard shield.

The Hrafn Guard Shield has the following stats:

Atk: 48

Block: 37

Crit-Pre: 45

Spd: 49

Stun: 65

Wgt: 12

Equipping the Hrafn Guard will increase your speed when blocking up to a total of five times. This makes this light shield incredibly useful for when you need that extra defense boost, and is handy to have in combat.

For more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news and guides, stick with Dexerto.