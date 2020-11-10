 Where to find the Hrafn Guard Light Shield in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla - Dexerto
Where to find the Hrafn Guard Light Shield in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Published: 10/Nov/2020 10:46

by James Busby
hrafn guard shield
Ubisoft

While the average foot soldier may not pose a threat in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you’ll need to exercise a little extra caution against the game’s tougher enemies. Here’s how you find the rare Hrafn Guard Light Shield and bolster your defense. 

In order to increase your survivability in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and avoid a grizzly death, it’s sometimes best to avoid unleashing an all-out attack. If you’re after a more defensive approach to combat, then you’ll want to add the Hrafn Guard shield to your collection. This shield is just light enough to keep you on your toes, while also still remaining extremely robust. 

Whether you’re struggling to survive against the Anglo-Saxon hordes or the numerous fantasy creatures that inhabit the land, you want to increase your defense. To help aid you in your plundering, we’ve put together a guide that will show you how you can get your hands on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla’s rare Hrafn Guard shield. 

How to find the Hrafn Guard shield

In order to add this stalwart shield to your collection, you’ll first need to travel to Venonis (Southern point of Ledecestrescire). Once you have fast traveled to this location, simply head over to the ruin directly in front of you.

The door to the building is locked, so you’ll need to head around the back instead. There’s actually a knack to opening the doors in this part, too. 

Assassin's Creed Valhalla map
Ubisoft
Here’s where you need to travel to, in order to find the Hrafn Light Shield.

There’s a few enemies to fend off at the ruins, so it’s important that you enter the building not only with plenty of healing items but also arrows for your bow.

To make things as easy as possible, we’ll do a step-by-step guide for you.

  1. Visit Venonis in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. 
  2. Walk up to the main ruins, and enter via the back entrance.
  3. Get onto the roof on the right side of the building.
  4. Walk across the tightrope, and zipwire to the next vantage point.
  5. Pull out your arrow and shoot the lock off the door.
  6. Open the door, attack the enemies, and climb up to their position afterwards.
  7. Destroy the wooden posts and claim your Hrafn Guard shield.
Assassin's Creed Valhalla shield
Ubisoft
Here’s what you’re looking for.

The Hrafn Guard Shield has the following stats:

  • Atk: 48
  • Block: 37
  • Crit-Pre: 45
  • Spd: 49
  • Stun: 65
  • Wgt: 12

Equipping the Hrafn Guard will increase your speed when blocking up to a total of five times. This makes this light shield incredibly useful for when you need that extra defense boost, and is handy to have in combat.

For more Assassin’s Creed Valhalla news and guides, stick with Dexerto.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla full map leaked: all regions & locations

Published: 8/Nov/2020 18:09

by Daniel Cleary
Eivor looking at english countryside in valhalla
Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

The full map for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has been leaked ahead of the game’s official launch, giving fans an early look at all of the playable locations in the biggest map of the franchise.

Although map size has increased in Assassin Creed over recent years, with Origins and Odyssey giving even more for players to explore, Ubisoft will be expanding even further with the release of Valhalla.

It was revealed by Ubisoft producer, Julien Laferrière, that AC: Valhalla would be “a bit larger” than Odyssey, which previously held the record for the biggest Assassin’s Creed map, but we now know just how it will look in-game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla map revealed

English settlement in AC valhalla
Ubisoft
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will reflect Western Europe in the Dark Ages.

PowerPyx, who are known for their PlayStation trophy guides, shared an early look at all five playable locations that will be unlocked in the Valhalla questline.

Valhalla follows the story of Eivor, a Viking raider who finds themselves mixed up in the age-old conflict between the Assassins and the Templars, and has to journey across Scandinavia and England completing quests.

There will be five unique regions in this title: England, Norway, Vinland, Asgard, and Jotunheim – all with different level recommendations and sub-regions inside these major areas. Here’s a walkthrough of all five regions.

England

map of England in AC valhalla
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of England in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

England is where most of the storyline will be played out and it will also be the largest part of the Valhalla world. This map is also expected to span across 120km² (13.2km long, 9.1km wide), compared to the 90.7km² in Odyssey.

As the title will be set during the Dark Ages in England, the country will be split into the sub-regions that were around at that time, which have been revealed as Northumbria, Wessex, East Anglia, and Mercia.

The main region will feature plenty of historical locations and landmarks, with the likes of Stonehenge and major cities such as London and York included as well.

Norway

Norway map in AC Valhalla
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of Norway in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Eivor’s quest first begins in their home country of Norway and it is the second biggest region in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, covering 15km² (5km long, 3km wide) in total.

The western part of the Scandinavian Peninsula will feature two areas. Rygjafylke, which is where you will begin your journey, and Hordafylke, which is recommended for Level 280+ characters, will likely be visited later in the story.

Asgard

Map of asgard in AC valhalla
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of Asgard in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

Asgard, which is depicted as one of the Nine Realms and home of the gods in Norse mythology, has been confirmed to appear in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla as well. This mythical region is one of the smallest places in the game and will be available for players to unlock through the “Seer’s Hut” questline.

Jotunheim

Jotunheim map in AC valhalla
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of Jotunheim in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

The World of the Giants or “Jotunheim” has also been leaked as one of the five regions. This part of the world will be unlocked after players progress through the questlines that are available on Asgard.

Vinland

Assassin's Creed valhalla vinland map
PowerPyx / Ubisoft
Leaked map of Vinland in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

While little is known about Vinland, this region of the map will only be unlocked to players in the later stages of Valhalla’s main story. Vinland has been linked to a questline that involves the Order of the Ancients and the area is also much smaller than the likes of England and Norway.

So, there you have it, all of the locations that will feature in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla for the game’s official launch on November 10.

It is worth noting that in previous AC titles, Ubisoft has introduced even more areas to the game as part of post-launch DLC and new regions can still be added to Valhalla down the line.