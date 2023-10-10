Assassin’s Creed Mirage players are blown away by secret encounters

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is all about stealth and sneakiness, as any good Assassin’s Creed game should be. That Sneakiness extends to the development team who smuggled in secret missions you could miss entirely.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage is the latest game in the storied franchise that evokes the series’ roots while delivering something new. Our own 4-star review claims it’s not the perfect Assassin’s Creed game but it’s “as close as the franchise has gotten for years”.

Article continues after ad

The way Assassin’s Creed Mirage flirts with perfection is by reinstituting some staples of its early predecessors. Mirage sees the return of Notoriety, Assassin Tools, and a greater focus on stealth than recent entries in the franchise.

Article continues after ad

Its successful implementation of these mechanics has been a surprise to players but that’s not the only thing catching them off guard. Users on the Assassin’s Creed Subreddit have been discovering unmarked encounters that evolve into mini-missions.

Article continues after ad

The discovery came about when u/Mr_NotNice1 regaled members of the Subreddit with their own secret mission. “I found a cat outside Jarjaraya that was being very loud, so I decided to follow it,” they explained. “We came up on a bunch of snakes so I killed them and the cat eventually made its way home.”

Upon completing their quest, they were thanked by the cat’s owner bringing the tiny tale full circle. Another player discovered a similarly unmarked secret mission that resulted in being ambushed after following the sound of a woman’s screams.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

While it sounds like these unmarked random events usually involve some sort of rescue, they’re not limited to them. One player discovered one of these distractions that culminated in a big reward.

“On the north side of Anbar I found a trail of coins that eventually led to a chest hidden out there,” they revealed. The chest was filled with Dirham, the game’s currency.

Ubisoft Ambushes can be a scary prospect in Assassin’s Creed Mirage as Basim is not built for open combat.

Players have praised the immersion that little moments like these bring to Assassin’s Creed Mirage. Particularly relative to more recent entries like Valhalla.

Article continues after ad

While we can’t tell you how to track down all these random encounters, we’ve got some pretty solid guides on Assassin’s Creed Mirage’s more conspicuous content.

Article continues after ad

How long does it take to beat Assassin’s Creed Mirage? | Assassin’s Creed Mirage: Who are the Isu? | How to increase your rank | Best skills to unlock in the early game | How to upgrade tools | How to use photo mode | How to accept contracts | How to upgrade weapons and outfits | How to get all Favor Tokens | How to find Qabiha’s hidden chamber in The Serpent’s Nest | Assassin’s Creed Mirage timeline explained