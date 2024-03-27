Who is Alter in Apex Legends? Leaked Season 21 Legend & abilities

A leak appears to have supposedly leaked a new Legend coming to the Apex Legends roster in Season 21, so who is Alter and what are their abilities? Let’s go over everything we know.

While Apex Legends introduced a bunch of changes to the battle royale’s formula through Season 20, some fans may have been disappointed by the lack of a new Legend.

However, it seems fans can expect yet another new addition in Season 21 if recent leaks are to be believed.

According to these leaks and rumors, this new Legend is called Alter and they will make use of portals and the Void similar to Wraith. So, let’s break down everything we know about Alter ahead of Season 21.

Alter’s abilities in Apex Legends

According to leaked info by Osvaldatore on X, Alter will be a Void walking Legend in Season 21.

The leaker included an image of Alter next to their leaked abilities.

Alter’s Passive ability is called Gift from the Rift and will allow players to remotely interact with a deathbox to claim one item from it. However, that item cannot be armor.

Alter’s Tactical ability is called Void Passage, which allows players to create a portal passageway through a surface.

Though it’s unclear exactly how this ability works, it may be safe to assume it functions similarly to portals in games like Portal or Splitgate. This means that Alter could effectively ‘tunnel’ through surfaces or objects through their tactical.

Finally, Alter’s Ultimate ability is called Void Nexus. This ability lets Alter create a regroup point that all allies can remotely interact with to open a phase tunnel back to that location.

This ability sounds somewhat similar to Revenant’s previous Death Totem ability, but instead of returning to a location upon death, players can choose to return of their own will.

Who is Alter in Apex Legends?

Not much is known about Alter’s backstory at the time of writing, though, based on her kit it seems she may have some connections to Wraith.

While both Ash and Wraith make use of phase-shifting tech through their abilities, only Wraith can interact with the Void. Given that Alter’s kit specifically mentions the Rift and the Void, it seems likely the two Legends share some kind of connection.

While the Apex Legends leaker did not confirm any connection between Alter and Wraith, they did mention Alter will have a link between a different Legend. Which Legend this is remains to be seen.

For now, fans will just have to wait for any official word from developer Respawn Entertainment about Alter’s potential backstory.