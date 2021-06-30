What is the Chatsworth Girl Bomber charm in Apex Legends?

As part of Apex Legends’ Genesis Collection Event, Respawn have added the Chatsworth Girl Bomber charm, but it turns out that the tiny World War II plane has quite the moving story.

Apex Legends’ highly anticipated Genesis Collection Event is finally here. Introducing a whole slew of Legend changes and brand new skins, the event has breathed new life into the title after a long and weary “dry” month.

While players everywhere are clamoring to snag items like Revenant’s new heirloom, it turns out that a new free item has been added to the game. Entitled the “Chatsworth Girl Bomber,” the new weapon charm is a celebration of Respawn’s virtual reality short documentary, Colette.

Winning an Academy Award at the Oscars, the tiny little charm has a whole lot of meaning. Emotionally moving and incredibly powerful, let’s discover the meaning being the Apex Legends’ Chatsworth Girl Bomber charm.

What is the Apex Chatsworth Girl Bomber charm?

In the short description of the charm, Respawn write that “this charm commemorates the Chatsworth Girl, the legendary bomber that went down over Europe only to rise again during a daring escape.”

This ties beautifully into the story of Colette Marin-Catherine, the 90-year-old French woman who the Oscar-winning documentary revolves around.

A member of the French resistance movement during World War II, she and her brother bravely fought to liberate France from Nazi atrocity, as well as the tyrannical Vichy France government. Her brother, Jean-Pierre, was murdered on March 22, 1945, at Mittelbau-Dora Concentration Camp, but she survived the war.

Stepping foot in Germany after 74 years, Colette’s heartbreaking story is a stark reminder that the horrors of history should never be forgotten, otherwise the sacrifice of those lost becomes meaningless. To see Respawn integrate her story into Apex Legends is truly heartwarming.

You can watch Colette for free here.

How to get the Apex Legends Chatsworth Girl Bomber charm

Bear in mind that the charm is only available during the Genesis Collection event, therefore if you want to get it you’ll have to log in between June 29 and the event’s conclusion.

As the charm is free, it’s already in your inventory. As soon as you log in, you’ll see the announcement pictured above. To equip the charm:

Go to the Loadout tab. Select which class, and which weapon you wish to equip the charm on. Select Charms. Scroll down, and the Chatsworth Girl Bomber charm will be in your inventory already. Choose equip.

Getting this little piece of history may be easy, but dominating the Outlands certainly isn't.