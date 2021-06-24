New Apex Legends Genesis Collection event skins: Loba, Bangalore, more

Respawn Entertainment have confirmed a list of fresh Apex Legends skins coming as part of Season 9’s Genesis Collection event. From Loba to Bangalore, there are a lot of new cosmetics included.

On June 24, the patch notes were released for Apex’s next big update – Genesis Collection. Inside, the dev team stated that there would be a new Arenas map coming, Skull Town, as well as a list of price changes for weapons and other items.

Aside from that, a number of weapons and legends were given buffs and nerfs for the patch, with Respawn posting a trailer confirming a number of new skins that would feature.

Depending on which Legend you main in-game, this may be good or bad news – so let’s run through the list.

New Genesis Collection event skins for Apex Legends

A handful of new skins are coming as part of the Genesis Collection event, including the following:

Loba

Bangalore

Valkyrie

Revenant

Horizon

Gibraltar

So – that almost rounds off the list of new Apex Legends Genesis Collection skins coming in the mid-Season 9 update. Commiserations for mains of Crypto, Octane, and others this time around, as they don’t look to have a skin included in the next fresh set.

There is, however, a Wattson skin that we don’t yet have a very clear picture of, which is expected to join the fight with the Genesis update. It can be seen below.

Wattson

Apex Legends Genesis Collection event trailer

Many of these new skins are featured in the new Genesis Collection trailer, seen below.

Many of these new skins are featured in the new Genesis Collection trailer, seen below.