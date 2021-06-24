All Legend buffs & nerfs in Apex Legends Genesis collection event

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 24/Jun/2021 17:20 Updated: 24/Jun/2021 17:36by Lauren Bergin
With the Apex Legends Genesis Collection event in Season 9 comes a whole host of buffs and nerfs to some of the game’s most popular Legends.
Apex Legends’ new Genesis collection event brings with it a slew of interesting changes. We’ve got Revenant’s new Heirloom, the Dead Man’s Curve, alongside the return of King’s Canyon, new skins and much, much more. For all of the latest, be sure to check out the update’s patch notes.
Some of the title‘s most famous faces are taking a bit of a hit this time around, with Octane‘s infamous Launch Pad’s cooldown being increased by 30 seconds, and Bloodhound‘s powerful Eye of the Allfather and Beast of the Hunt ultimate having their durations decreased, it’ll be interesting to see how this changes up the meta.
The most important buff, though, is to Frenchwoman Wattson. Now capable of dropping more than one Nessie plush using her Epic emote, it’s clear that this minor change is set to flip the game on it’s head (well, not really).
Dev Note: Revenant’s large frame places him at a significant disadvantage in gunfights, particularly against smaller legends who no longer have Low Profile. We’re shrinking some of his hitboxes to counteract this disadvantage, while also improving his ability to climb up walls and attack from unexpected angles. (We know this can be frustrating given how silent he is, so we’ll continue to monitor and add sound if necessary.) That said, we’re taking this opportunity to reduce some of the frustration that comes when playing against his tactical and ultimate.
Dev Note: Octane remains the most popular legend by a large margin even after the stim nerf. Turns out jump pads are fun, but with the added utility from the two launch options, it’s only fair to bump up the cooldown.
Dev Note: Unlike Revenant, Lifeline excels in gunfights given her small hitbox. Even with the res shield gone, it’s no surprise the smallest character in the game saw an uptick in performance with the removal of Low Profile. She remains small, but these hitbox changes bring her closer to the medium sized legends.
Dev Note: Bloodhound has remained a popular and powerful pick for multiple seasons now, mostly because of the sheer amount of information that can be gained with one tap of their tactical. Shortening the scan duration still provides a snapshot of information for Bloodhound’s team without stifling all enemies caught anywhere in the large range for a full 4 seconds.
Dev Note: There can now be up to 20 Nessies active at once on any given map. Until that cap is reached, any Wattson can place as many as she likes. When the cap is hit, the oldest Nessie belonging to the Wattson who currently owns the most Nessies is removed.
For all of the latest on the Collection Event, be sure to check out our dedicated Apex Legends page.
