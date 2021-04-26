Respawn's virtual-reality Medal of Honor doco "Colette" just made Oscars history - Dexerto

Respawn Entertainment made history by becoming the first video-game studio to win an Oscar for their dramatic virtual-reality Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond documentary, Colette.

Nobody ever thought a video-game studio would be involved in The Academy Awards, let alone be nominated for and win a prestigious Oscar.

But Respawn Entertainment took home the prize for Best Documentary (Short Subject) at the 93rd Academy Awards for their virtual-reality documentary, Colette.

The documentary follows Colette Marin-Catherine, a former French Resistance member, as she travels to Germany for the first time in 74 years after her brother tragically perished in the Mittelbau-Dora concentration camp.

Respawn Entertainment teamed up with Oculus to make the ambitious project happen, and they’re thrilled and perhaps a little surprised to win the award.

“We’re over the moon about Colette’s Best Documentary (Short Subject) Oscars win tonight!” they said. “From Vince, Peter, and all of us at Respawn, we are humbled and honored. Thank you.”

Ryan Rigney, the Director of Communications at Respawn Entertainment, also expressed his delight in a separate post.

“WE WON AN OSCAR HOLYSKFJFKSKFJDKALFJFKALF,” he wrote, struggling to contain the excitement. He also relished that they’re the first-ever game studio to win an Oscar and congratulate the team.

It’s a monumental moment for game devs and studios around the world.

It shows that nothing is impossible, and as technology continues to develop, the lines between the two industries will overlap more frequently.

If you haven’t seen Colette yet and want to check it out, you can watch it here.